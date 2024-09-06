Trailblazing women in politics: A historical perspective

It's Time for a 'Madam President'
Shutterstock/Marinastock Isa
The history of female politicians running for — and being elected to — the highest positions in our country is limited. While there have been several women over the years who’ve attempted to run for president or vice president, most did not receive widespread support.
Here's a look back on some notable female candidates who ran for the position of president or vice president of the United States:
Margaret Chase Smith
Getty Images/Bettman Collection
Margaret Chase Smith, a Maine Republican who served in both the U.S. House and Senate, campaigned for her party’s presidential nomination in 1964, becoming the first woman to seek a major-party presidential nod.
Shirley Chisholm
Don Hogan Charles/New York Times Co./Getty Images
Shirley Chisholm, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, broke down doors as the first Black woman to campaign for the presidency in 1972.
Hillary Clinton
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Several other women have since campaigned for major-party presidential nominations, but in 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton became the first woman in U.S. history to win such a nomination. She won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College to Donald Trump.
Geraldine Ferraro
Vintage campaign pin of Geraldine Ferraro for VP
Heritage Images/Getty Images
Besides Kamala Harris, two women have been nominated for vice president but did not win. Republican Sarah Palin was John McCain’s running mate in 2008 (see below), and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro was Walter Mondale’s running mate in 1984.
Sarah Palin
Shutterstock/nbelz
Republican Sarah Palin was John McCain’s running mate in 2008; the pair lost the election to Barack Obama and his VP running mate, Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Kamala Harris is now 2024’s official Democratic presidential nominee and, if she wins in November, would be the country’s first female president. Harris is the only woman to serve as vice president, having been elected as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020.