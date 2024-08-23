Kamala Harris rallies Democrats in stirring DNC acceptance speech, laying out her plan for America

Chicago, Ill. — On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a commanding speech at the United Center, officially accepting her party’s nomination for president. Her address touched on critical issues such as gun violence, LGBTQ+ rights, the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, and the stark contrast between her vision for America and that of former President Donald Trump.

Harris began her speech by acknowledging the moment’s gravity, personally and politically. She shared her journey, rooted in the experiences of her immigrant mother and the challenges she faced growing up. “America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt, unexpected, but I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” Harris said.

The vice president’s speech emphasized freedom, particularly the freedom to live without fear of gun violence—a cornerstone of her campaign. Survivors and relatives of victims of gun violence took the stage earlier in the evening to share their powerful stories, underscoring the urgent need for action. Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who survived a 2011 shooting, praised Harris’s resolve, telling the audience, “Kamala can beat the gun lobby. She can fight gun trafficking.”

Harris built on this record, asserting, “In this election, many other fundamental freedoms are at stake… The freedom to live safe from gun violence in our schools, communities, and places of worship.”

Her words echoed the sentiments of David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the Parkland school shooting in Florida, who had spoken with The Advocate the day before. Hogg expressed his hopes for Harris’s speech, saying, “I think just boldly talking about addressing gun violence, but in a holistic way,” and Harris delivered on this, addressing not just the access to guns but also the root causes of gun violence, which Hogg said includes hatred and racism.

Harris did not hold back in her criticism of Trump, calling him an “unserious man” whose actions and ambitions pose grave dangers to the country. She painted a stark picture of what another Trump presidency could mean for the United States, warning that “the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.” She cited Trump’s history of chaos and calamity during his time in office and his alarming post-election behavior, including inciting the January 6 insurrection.

One of the most striking parts of Harris’s speech was her direct and unflinching criticism of Trump and his agenda, notably Project 2025. Harris warned the audience about the dangers of Trump’s return to power. “Consider what he intends to do if we give him power again,” she said. “Consider his explicit intent to set free violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol. His explicit intent to jail journalists, political opponents, and anyone he sees as the enemy.”

She continued by highlighting the extreme nature of Project 2025, a plan crafted by Trump’s allies, which she described as a blueprint for pulling the country back to a darker past. “We know what a second Trump term would look like. It’s all laid out in Project 2025, written by his closest advisors,” Harris said.

“Simply put, they are out of their minds,” she said.

Harris also pointedly remarked on Trump’s self-serving nature, saying, “Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States, not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had—himself.”

The speech also highlighted Harris’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, a long-standing priority in her political career. “The freedom to love who you love, openly and with pride,” she declared, drawing enthusiastic applause.

This message resonated with the LGBTQ+ people at the convention, some of whom told The Advocate they felt represented and seen.

One of the more challenging topics Harris addressed was the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. After she committed to always standing by Israel, there were some shouts of “Free Palestine” from people in the audience. But those interjections quickly stopped as Harris continued, “What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating… So many innocent lives, lost, desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again.” Harris made it clear that while she stands with Israel, she recognizes the profound suffering on both sides and the need for a balanced approach. She emphasized, “The Palestinian people deserve to live in dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.”

As Harris’s speech drew to a close, she called on Americans to unite and fight for the freedoms that define the nation. “We are the heirs to the greatest democracy in the history of the world,” she said. “On behalf of our children and our grandchildren and all those who sacrificed so dearly for our freedom and liberty, we must be worthy of this moment.”

The reactions to Harris’s speech and the overall convention were overwhelmingly positive. Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who attended the event, praised Harris’s handling of the Israel-Gaza issue. “She, I thought, threaded the needle on the Israel-Gaza issue very, very well,” Lightfoot, who was integral in getting the convention to Chicago, told The Advocate after the speech. “That’s going to continue to be a storyline until there’s a ceasefire until the hostages are home, and frankly until Gaza’s rebuilt.”

The Democratic National Convention, with speakers emphasizing unity and purpose, was a stark contrast to the Republican convention held weeks earlier. Derek Kitchen, a former Utah state senator and LGBTQ+ advocate, reflected on the difference between the two events.

“This is the first time that I feel like we have the kind of momentum that might actually squash to get rid of Donald Trump and to take care of this blemish on American politics,” Kitchen told The Advocate. He described the convention as “inspiring and energizing,” noting the diverse coalition of Democrats, independents, and even some Republicans who are united in their belief that America can improve itself.

LGBTQ+ representation was a significant feature of the convention, and many attendees expressed their appreciation for Harris’s community support. Jessie McGrath, a transgender delegate from Nebraska and the vice chair of the Stonewall Caucus of the Nebraska Democratic Party, spoke with The Advocate about her experience at the convention.

“I thought it was incredible,” McGrath said. “We had an actual record number of LGBTQ+ delegates. We had a record number of trans and nonbinary delegates, and I thought that we’re doing much better at getting that representation.”

More than 800 LGBTQ+ delegates attended the convention this year.

The convention also brought forward voices like retired Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who defended the Capitol during the January 6th insurrection. The previous day, he delivered a powerful speech at the convention, reflecting on the harrowing events of January 6. Gonell, who immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic as a child and later became an American citizen, served in both the U.S. Army and the Capitol Police. “I had seen violence while serving in Iraq, but nothing prepared me for January 6th,“ he said.

He recounted how officers risked their lives to protect others, enduring brutal assaults, including being beaten and blinded. Gonell directly called Trump out, saying, “President Trump summoned our attackers, incited with them. He betrayed us.”

After Harris’s speech, Gonell spoke with The Advocate about the stark contrast between the vice president’s vision and Trump’s. “What I hear from Kamala Harris is that she’s not going to do that,” Gonell said, referencing Trump’s incitement of the mob that attacked the Capitol. “She has a good moral compass.”

Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan echoed the sentiments of many attendees who spoke with The Advocate. “The Vice President’s speech was sharp. It was on point and mapped out what we stand for,” Kagan said. “It gives us all something to rally around.”