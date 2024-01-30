4 quintessential queer movie podcasts

Movies That Made Us Gay
From Mildred Pierce to Muriel’s Wedding to Auntie Mame, Peter Lozano and husband Scott Youngbauer discuss the films that left an indelible impact on their lives, particularly ones first viewed when they were young, blossoming, gay adolescents. In addition to beloved queer classics like the aforementioned titles, the weekly podcast also gives you the couple’s wonderfully gay takes on action, sci-fi, and horror genres too (including noting things like the lasting effect certain male stars’ nude scenes had on them).
That Aged Well
Movie lovers Erika Villalba and Paul Caiola met in theater school in 1998 while costarring in the same production (“The critics loved us!” exclaims Erika) and the quips haven’t stopped since. Now in their early 40s, the delightful duo uses their weekly podcast to re-examine the films that raised them through a modern queer lens, and dare to ask the question: “Did they age well?” Sometimes the answer is a resounding “no” (don’t get them started on Sixteen Candles) or sometimes it’s a surprising “yes” — but either way, the chemistry and hilarious banter between these two will leave you in stitches.
Midnight Mass
Time for church! In this bimonthly podcast, drag legend Peaches Christ and filmmaker Michael Varrati get together for some “hilarious and hardcore audio worship” of their favorite cult movies, such as classics like Carrie, Cabaret, and Killer Clowns From Outer Space. Named after Peaches Christ’s infamous live midnight movie show, Midnight Mass the podcast focuses on highlighting a unique film, filmmaker, performer, or genre on each episode and features great special guests — including many of the films’ original stars, writers, directors, etc., as well as some famous cult cinema superfans.
Best Supporting Podcast
In 1977, Beatrice Straight took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the film Network — despite only being on screen for less than six minutes. It’s powerhouse performances like this that fuels Best Supporting Podcast’s fire. Each week, cohosts and friends Colin Drucker and Nick Kochanov celebrate “the winners, nominees, and all of the acting choices and moments worthy of recognition, even if it’s just our own.” Whether poring over the complex female characters of Pedro Almodóvar films or singing the praises of Eileen Heckart’s brilliant performance as the drunk, grieving Mrs. Daigle in 1956’s The Bad Seed, you’re sure to be entertained. And you’ll definitely laugh.