The top 10 gayest NBA mascots, ranked

These NBA mascots are pretty queer-coded...
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images;Michael Reaves/Getty Images;Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images
The NBA only recently began recognizing LGBTQ+ fans, but some of their mascots could've been marching in parades long before the start of pride nights.
With the playoffs in full swing, these iconic creatures will be hyping up their teams and viewers well into June, with the championship typically taking place at the height of Pride Month.
Sports are already pretty homoerotic, and these mascots seal the deal. Here's who we think will be joining us in the streets once their season is over.
10. The Coyote, San Antonio Spurs
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
The Coyote is the body queen of NBA mascots, but she's not afraid of padding — just look at those hips! We can't decide whether we'd cast her on the next season of RuPaul's Drag Race, or in the anime remake of Five Night's at Freddy's.
9. Crunch the Wolf, Minnesota Timberwolves
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Crunch has the face of an elderly gay man who still goes to bars to pick up on younger guys while constantly referencing his former glory days as a powerlifter.
8. Moondog and Sir CC, Cleveland Cavaliers
Rocky Widner/Getty Images
There is a LOT of homoeroticism here for a man and his dog. We're not sure what Sir CC and Moondog are doing behind closed doors, but it's giving interspecies Bert and Ernie.
7. Boomer, Indiana Pacers
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Boomer evidently had a lot of work done, and it did NOT go well. Sagging cheek implants, botched nose job, and his eyelids are clearly drooping after botox injections. Always research your doctors before booking!
6. Hooper, Detroit Pistons
Leon Halip/Getty Images
Also repping the punk community, Hooper is known for his colorful mohawk. Do we need to say more?
5. Burnie, Miami Heat
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Welcome to Miami! Representing the gay mecca is the overgrown cousin of Beaker from The Muppets after contracting an unfortunate STI infection from a hookup.
4. Champ, Dallas Mavericks
Tim Heitman/Getty Images
Champ is a stallion, okay? He doesn't need an opener — he hits you with the pic right out the gate. And it works, because you know what they say: everything's bigger in Texas.
3. Clutch the Bear, Houston Rockets
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images
This is the teddy bear that approaches you at the gay bar not to hit on you, but to listen to your troubles. And Clutch isn't just letting you spend the night — he's tucking you in and making you breakfast the next morning.
2. Grizz, Memphis Grizzlies
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Nothing makes a bear like hair, and we respect the self care routine Grizz has going. Blowouts aren't easy to maintain, especially on your whole body!
1. Stuff the Magic Dragon, Orlando Magic
Manuela Davies/Getty Images
All Stuff needs are some glowsticks and he's ready to hit a rave. But based on what's in his nostrils 24/7, he's always ready to party.