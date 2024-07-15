Scroll To Top
Sports

This out women's soccer player is celebrating Pride without labels: 'You're good just where you are'

Anna Heilferty
Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Washington Spirit defender Anna Heilferty tells the Advocate about growing LGBTQ+ representation in women's soccer.

As Pride season rolls on, Anna Heilferty is asking herself the same question she was pondering last month: How can someone live authentically in their identity if they don’t know what it is?

The out queer defender for the Washington Spirit, D.C.’s team in the National Women's Soccer League, marked her fourth Pride Month with the franchise this year. Though Heilferty has been out for much of her career as a professional athlete, even she is still figuring things out.

“I don't have all these answers about how I’m gonna show up authentically in this space and not have a label, per se,” Heilferty told The Advocate. “What is so special about pride month, and especially the crossover with the sports community, is just being able to see people in all different phases of that journey.”

Though she doesn’t have a label, Heilferty is proud to be an out queer athlete for younger LGBTQ+ players to look up to. That is one of her goals in being open about her journey and identity – “protecting and creating more inclusive spaces for out LGBTQ youth.”

“That's always a goal, especially with queer youth being able to feel safe in sporting spaces and continuing to make them more inclusive,” Heilferty said. “Expanding representation and visibility amongst players that have different identities and expressions helps carve different paths for people to follow.”

It isn’t just youth Heilferty hopes to reach – many fans of women’s soccer are LGBTQ+, and players being part of their community can make them feel welcomed. That’s especially true when queer players have the support of their team and league, as Heilferty does.

“In women's soccer, our fans are largely a part of the queer community. For me specifically, when I'm in queer spaces, I feel safer,” she said. “It definitely makes a big difference to be surrounded by people that share those similarities.”

Though Pride Month is over, Heilferty believes that “learning and remembering queer history is important as we continue to move forward and carve new paths and more inclusive spaces.” She urges everyone who may be questioning or unsure of their identity, as she has been, to simply “continue to do what feels right for you.”

“You don't need to have a label or put a name on this,” Heilferty said. “You're good with just where you are, and that's what this month is about and celebrating.”

From Your Site Articles
SportsYouthYahoo FeedWomenPeople
lgbtq+ athleteslgbtq+ youthanna heilfertylabelsnational womens soccer leaguepride monthqueer youthrepresentationwashington spiritwomen athleteswomens soccerexclusive
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio