This out women's soccer player is celebrating Pride without labels: 'You're good just where you are'

As Pride season rolls on, Anna Heilferty is asking herself the same question she was pondering last month: How can someone live authentically in their identity if they don’t know what it is?

The out queer defender for the Washington Spirit, D.C.’s team in the National Women's Soccer League, marked her fourth Pride Month with the franchise this year. Though Heilferty has been out for much of her career as a professional athlete, even she is still figuring things out.

“I don't have all these answers about how I’m gonna show up authentically in this space and not have a label, per se,” Heilferty told The Advocate. “What is so special about pride month, and especially the crossover with the sports community, is just being able to see people in all different phases of that journey.”

Though she doesn’t have a label, Heilferty is proud to be an out queer athlete for younger LGBTQ+ players to look up to. That is one of her goals in being open about her journey and identity – “protecting and creating more inclusive spaces for out LGBTQ youth.”

“That's always a goal, especially with queer youth being able to feel safe in sporting spaces and continuing to make them more inclusive,” Heilferty said. “Expanding representation and visibility amongst players that have different identities and expressions helps carve different paths for people to follow.”

It isn’t just youth Heilferty hopes to reach – many fans of women’s soccer are LGBTQ+, and players being part of their community can make them feel welcomed. That’s especially true when queer players have the support of their team and league, as Heilferty does.

“In women's soccer, our fans are largely a part of the queer community. For me specifically, when I'm in queer spaces, I feel safer,” she said. “It definitely makes a big difference to be surrounded by people that share those similarities.”

Though Pride Month is over, Heilferty believes that “learning and remembering queer history is important as we continue to move forward and carve new paths and more inclusive spaces.” She urges everyone who may be questioning or unsure of their identity, as she has been, to simply “continue to do what feels right for you.”

“You don't need to have a label or put a name on this,” Heilferty said. “You're good with just where you are, and that's what this month is about and celebrating.”