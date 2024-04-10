Here's why soccer fans are booing player Korbin Albert

U.S. women’s national soccer team member Korbin Albert is receiving universal condemnation for old social media posts mocking LGBTQ+ people, including one celebrating the injury of legendary player Megan Rapinoe.

Albert entered the U.S. team's match against Japan on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 78 minutes into the game. As her name was called as a substitute, fans began to loudly boo.



Albert drew ire recently after fans discovered that she had reposted TikTok videos from conservative influencers, including one in which a woman says that she finds the term “cisgender” is “disrespectful.” Another featured a man listing same-sex attraction and “feeling transgender” among vices he claimed his Christian faith save him from. Albert also liked a post on Instagram thanking God for "taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game.” Rapinoe, alongside being one of the most acclaimed soccer players of all time, is also a member of and vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Rapinoe condemned Albert's comments without naming the 20-year-old, writing in an Instagram post: “For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?” “Because if you aren’t, all you believe in his hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!” Rapinoe wrote, signing the message with “yours truly, #15,” the number Rapinoe wore before her retirement and which Albert wears now.

