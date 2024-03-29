LGBTQ+ and allied members of Congress introduce Trans Day of Visibility resolution

Ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility, which will be observed Sunday, four members of Congress introduced a resolution Friday recognizing the accomplishments of trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people and committing to support their fight for equality.

The bicameral resolution was introduced by U.S. Reps. Sara Jacobs of California, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii. All are Democrats. Pocan is chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, and Jacobs and Jayapal are cochairs of the Transgender Equality Task Force.

The resolution notes the rash of anti-trans legislation introduced in states over the past few years, targeting education, health care, public accommodations, and access to accurate identification documents. It mentions the leadership of trans people in civil rights movements and lists trans elected officials around the nation, plus Adm. Rachel Levine of the Department of Health and Human Services, the first out trans official confirmed by the U.S. Senate and the highest-ranking trans person in the federal government. It further points out that trans people have contributed to the arts and culture in many ways and are becoming increasingly visible in the media.

“As the proud mother of an incredible trans daughter, the fight for rights for trans people everywhere is personal to me,” Jayapal said. “On this Trans Day of Visibility, I say to every single trans person: I see you, I hear you, and I will stand with you to ensure that you are protected and given the dignity and respect that all people should have. We will never stop fighting for trans rights everywhere, because trans rights are human rights.”

It closes by resolving that Congress “supports the goals and ideals of International Transgender Day of Visibility; encourages the people of the United States to observe International Transgender Day of Visibility with appropriate ceremonies, programs, and activities; celebrates the accomplishments and leadership of transgender individuals; and recognizes the bravery of the transgender community as it fights for equal dignity and respect.

Shutterstock

“It’s been amazing to watch my transgender brother and gender-nonconforming sibling be their authentic selves and live happily and confidently,” Jacobs said. “I want every trans, GNC, and queer kid to have that same freedom — and that starts with visibility and representation. That’s why I’m so proud to reintroduce this bicameral resolution to recognize International Transgender Day of Visibility and celebrate all their contributions. The LGBTQ+ community has so much to offer our country and the world, and they should always be treated with dignity and respect and have every door open to them. I will keep pushing back against this hateful wave of anti-LGBTQ+ and specifically anti-trans rhetoric and policies until everyone can live freely and authentically.”



Trans activist Rachel Crandall created Transgender Day of Visibility in 2010 to celebrate the lives of trans people while also noting the discrimination this population still faces.

“The Equality Caucus and I stand with all trans people, especially in the face of relentless, obsessive attacks from Republicans against the entire transgender community,” Pocan said. “Every person should be free to be seen, heard, and live freely, without fear of discrimination, harassment, or violence. Not just on Trans Day of Visibility, but every day, the Equality Caucus will keep working towards a more equal future for the trans community.”

“International Transgender Day of Visibility is about celebrating the transgender community around the world — their achievements, their courage, and their right to live openly and authentically," Schatz said. Truly celebrating them also means raising awareness of the discrimination and violence they continue to face — and reaffirming our commitment to fighting back against any and all attacks. While we’ve made progress over the years — thanks to the bravery of many transgender leaders – the work for full equality, acceptance, and civil rights protections continues.”