17 impactful images of the Gender Liberation Movement's marches

Fighting for our future! The Gender Liberation Movement is hosting its Gender Liberation March on September 14th in Washington, DC, championing rights and access to abortion and gender-affirming care. With much at stake in the upcoming U.S. elections, Raquel Willis, in an exclusive with The Advocate, Raquel Willis, a core organizer of the march, explained what's at stake in this year's upcoming elections, how you can attend, and why it matters.
Founded by organizers of the Brooklyn Liberation Marches of 2020 and 2021 and the Women's Marches in 2016 and 2017, the Gender Liberation Movement aims to uplift, empower, and unite LGBTQ+ and women in the fight for equality.
