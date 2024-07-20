Scroll To Top
Two media insiders are forming a collective advocating for the community

Ashlee Marie Preston Jared Ruga Kaleido Collective
Talon Reed Cooper

The past decade saw incredible progress in LGBTQ+ representation in media, but recent trends show a concerning decline. Learn how the latest initiative strives to ensure LGBTQ+ stories and creatives can be celebrated and supported.

What a decade a difference makes.

In 2013, Laverne Cox's Sophia Burset in Orange is the New Black was a watershed moment for trans representation in the media. Her presence on the hit Netflix show ushered in a variety of stories. Multifaceted trans and nonbinary characters weren't just being seen on screen but played by trans and nonbinary performers. Trans representation wasn't just in front of the camera but behind it: producers, makeup artists, stylists, and writers.

Trans characters and stories reflected a more significant trend of LGBTQ+ stories and characters who weren't just the sassy friend or other secondary archetype- queer characters were front and center, a representation of the increasing age of tolerance.

Sadly, it fears the strides made are slipping back.

In GLAAD's latest report on LGBTQ+ representation in the media, they showed a noticeable decline in queer characters across cable, streaming and broadcast. The removal of these bodies and their stories impacts not only those on the set but beyond it, limiting the capacity for LGBTQ+ artists across the industry to advocate for themselves.

This realization spurred Ashlee Marie Preston, a journalist, activist, and media personality, and Jared Ruga, an award-winning writer, director, producer, and creative executive, to envision different activism.

Rooted in collective care and sustainability, Kaleido Collective is a creative sanctuary where activists, organizers, and community stakeholders can recharge and support one another. "Our stories are not "niche," Jared explains. "Nearly 20% of Gen Z identifies as non-heterosexual, a proportion that has doubled with each generation alive today."

They both agree on the lifesaving impact of representation in the media. Representation in the 2010s not only saw a plethora of queer stories but discussions on LGBTQ+ equality, from the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in favor of same-sex marriage to equitable treatment for transgender and nonbinary individuals. But, as Ashlee Marie explains, the contraction in recent years of queer characters has an almost symbiotic relationship with the uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

"So far in 2024, we've already seen nearly 350 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced, reaching an all-time high," Preston explains. "Positive portrayals of LGBTQ experiences in media can shift public perceptions and influence political outcomes when harmful legislation is aimed at us. Powerful storytelling is a tool for shaping healthy, thriving futures for queer and trans communities."

Kaleido Collective represents more than just a network; it's a movement towards a more equitable and inclusive future for queer and trans creatives. By bringing together LGBTQ professionals across various fields, Kaleido Collective aims to build robust support systems and innovative platforms for content creation. "We're catalyzing culture and capacity in queer arts and entertainment," Ashlee explains, "and we are providing robust support systems and equitable opportunities that create innovative platforms."

This vision extends beyond mere representation. It's about creating a space where queer and trans creatives can thrive, own their stories, and build sustainable careers. "We want to talk about IP and owning our intellectual property," Ashlee emphasized. "Those are things that are hard to do when cis-hetero people are playing queer and trans roles." By building vital, supportive ecosystems, Ashlee and Jared believe we can create a future where queer and trans stories are not just told but celebrated and where our communities can thrive.

In a world that often feels fragmented and disconnected, Kaleido Collective's mission reminds us of the power of community and the importance of caring for one another. Like the dynamic duo, its vision is as compassionate as it is revolutionary.

So here's to the storytellers, the healers, and the change-makers. In the words of Ashlee Marie Preston, "We are everything that we've been waiting for."

Let's embrace that truth and build a future where all our stories can shine.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor of equalpride, the publisher of The Advocate.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines and email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not necessarily represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.


Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
