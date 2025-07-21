Kamala Harris’s former spokesman celebrates his bold gay love story on his wedding day (in photos)

Kyle Labarry (left) and Ernie Apreza's wedding on July 5, 2025.
Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
When Washington native Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry got married in Seattle on July 5, they didn’t just celebrate a nearly 10-year relationship; they honored every person who had walked beside them to get there.
Apreza is a seasoned political strategist who served as press secretary to then–Vice President Kamala Harris during one of the most consequential and inclusive administrations in recent memory. While the couple’s wedding was personal, it was also unavoidably political: a declaration of love and visibility at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are once again under attack.
From the flower arrangements hand-crafted by Labarry's mom to the Mexican food prepared using Apreza's mother’s recipes, the ceremony was a deliberate blend of traditions, cultures, and chosen family.
“There were definitely a lot of details we needed to sort out the week of,” Apreza told The Advocate. “And the feedback we got was that all those little details were noticed.”
Kyle Labarry adjusts Ernie Apreza's tie on the couple's wedding day.
But long before they were planning boutonnieres and writing vows, they were just two guys new to Seattle, each quietly trying to find a sense of community.
“I had moved to Seattle in May of 2015 to start a job there,” Apreza said. “Even though I’m from Washington, I grew up in a small town a couple of hours north. I’d never actually lived in Seattle. And I had just recently come out. So there was this element of trying to figure out my place.”
That same summer, Labarry, who is from Nevada, relocated from Reno. “We both happened to be on Grindr,” Apreza said with a chuckle. “But I think we had both reached the point of [wanting to prioritize friendships in a city where we didn’t really know anyone].”
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry ended their wedding night with beers at the bar at which they met.
They met for beers on a Wednesday night at what was then called Belltown Pub. “It wasn’t really a date,” Labarry said. “It was more of a first connection. We both went into it not expecting to be dating.”
Instead, they became part of a small pod of friends, attending shows, eating dinner together, and growing closer. “There was a night when we all went out, and Ernie and I found each other on the dance floor, a little bit tipsy and slightly away from the other members of the group,” Labarry recalled. “And that’s when we kissed for the first time.”
The rest unfolded gradually. “We hung out outside of the group, just the two of us, in secret for a couple of months,” Labarry said. “We didn’t want to introduce something if it wasn’t something, because we knew it could affect our whole group.”
From the start, there was a spark. “He just has a really cute smile,” Labarry said. “And he’s a little jokester. When we met, he was chatting it up, looking all cute with his little smile, and saying things that made me laugh.”
Kyle Labarry and Ernie Apreza's July 5, 2025 wedding took place in Seattle, Washington.
Apreza was just as taken. “It wasn’t framed as a romantic date, but I thought he was cute,” he said. “And I liked that he’s from Sparks, Nevada. Not fully small town, but he has that down-to-earth vibe I connected with, especially given my own upbringing.”
They would go on to live together in Seattle, then Denver, then Las Vegas. They spent stretches of time apart, especially when Apreza joined the Hillary Clinton campaign and later the Biden-Harris campaign. That’s when things got serious, fast.
“When I worked for the vice president, it was seven days a week, often from 5:30 in the morning until 9 at night,” Apreza said. “We have a puppy. There’s just no way I would’ve been able to do that work if it hadn’t been for Kyle’s support. From being a sounding board on frustrating days to making sure we ate dinner, I credit Kyle with enabling me to do what I’ve done."
Ernie Apreza (left) with the coupl's seven-year-old golden retriever Gigi and Kyle Labarry.
Labarry, for his part, said it never felt like a sacrifice. “We’re both independent people who know what we want,” he said. “Because we love each other, we just do what it takes. It just came easily. I knew what we needed to do to make it happen.”
The couple now resides in Washington, D.C., with Gigi, their seven-year-old Golden Retriever. Apreza, 36, whose last day with Harris was on Inauguration Day in January, recently started a new position with The Climate Pledge, a sustainability initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. “It’s more engagement-focused,” he said. “I’ll be leading on engagement for Latin America.”
Labarry, 39, works in compliance for a mobile gaming company. When he’s not hard at work, he can be found above the clouds, literally. Labarry recently earned his commercial pilot’s license and said that flying single-engine planes and sharing the freedom of the skies with others in the cockpit brings joy to the hobby pilot.
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry dance on their wedding day.
At home, the pair clashes over some habits. Apreza is constantly late to personal events; Labarry prides himself on being punctual. Labarry loves Judge Judy; Apreza loathes it. Apreza is a sci-fi fanatic. “I love Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter,” he said. “Kyle doesn’t care for anything sci-fi. He called Star Wars ‘junk’ at Disneyland, in the middle of the Star Wars section.” Apreza added, “His friends roasted him for it.”
And while Apreza takes pride in looking sharp at public events, whether on official duty or as a guest, Labarry, he said, once showed up to a White House holiday reception in what he swears were sweats. “I was not in sweats,” Labarry laughed. “But I was the only person not wearing a suit.”
Friends of Ernie Apreza coordinated a routine to Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club"Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
The differences only underscore how in sync they are where it matters most, especially when it comes to family.
“I grew up and lived with my nuclear family,” Labarry said. “But there was a family down the street from me, Jen and her parents. I’ve known Jen since fourth grade. As I got older, I made a conscious decision to spend more time with them.”
His home life was complicated. “My dad was a lot. I was a lot. There were issues, including substance abuse. And while my upbringing wasn’t bad, we went to Disneyland every year, I realized that my nuclear family wasn’t the best role models for me.”
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry with their families.Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
So he made a choice. “From high school on, I started going on family vacations with Jen’s family. I spent holidays with them. And when my parents eventually both passed away, they became my family. They’re the ones who walked me down the aisle.”
“I always say I’m unofficially adopted into a Korean and Chinese household,” Labarry, who is white, added. “They’re the people I call my family.”
That worldview left a deep impression on Apreza. “There are so many norms in Mexican-American culture around what family is,” he said. “There’s a strong emphasis on [the family you are born into superceding all relationships]. And here was this man with an incredible bond with people who weren’t blood-related, but who might as well be. It widened my perspective.”
Scenes from Kyle Labarry and Ernie Apreza' wedding.
Courtesy Adali Hernandez; Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
Apreza came out at 26. Labarry met his family the following year, before Apreza left Seattle to join the Clinton campaign. “They warmed up to Kyle very quickly,” Apreza said. “We both prioritize family. That made it easy to connect.”
The wedding was rich with personal touches and cultural layers. Labarry's mom, Beth, designed the flowers. Apreza's parents’ small business, Neto's Market, catered the food. “It was authentic Mexican food using my mom’s recipes,” Apreza said. “That was meaningful because so many of our guests had never been to Washington.”
The couple celebrated with a traditional Chinese tea ceremony to honor Labarry's Chinese and Korean parents.
Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
They included a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, serving both sets of parents, something Apreza wasn’t familiar with at first. “It’s a moment where you demonstrate respect to elders,” he said. “It was another neat cultural aspect of the day.”
During the mother-son dances, Apreza said, “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.” And when it came time to open the dance floor, friends surprised them with a fully choreographed routine to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” “They did it flawlessly,” Apreza said. “I felt so much love from them in that moment."
The LGBTQ+ guests at Kyle Labarry and Ernie Apreza's wedding pose for a group photo.
Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
The couple capped the night with an after-party at the bar, now under a different name, where they first met in 2015. “We were able to end the night kind of where it all started,” Apreza said.
The next morning, they were still talking about the welcome barbecue held the night before the ceremony. “Typically, when Ernie and I have a birthday or a party, we barbecue for everyone,” Labarry said. “We were going to do that again, but so many people came up and said, ‘Go enjoy your guests. Let us do it.’ It was just really heartwarming. People cared more about us enjoying the party than sticking to a plan.”
Kyle Labarry and Ernie Apreze say their vows.
Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
During the reception, Labarry shared a story about Apreza showing up for him. “And we said, ‘We could tell a personal story about every one of you in this room where you showed up for us, or we showed up for you,’” he said. “That was the kind of room we wanted.”
When asked whether Vice President Harris had reached out, Apreza smiled: “My address was requested.”
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry on their wedding day.
Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
The couple also confirmed that they’re planning to grow their family. “We have little embryos,” Labarry said. “It’s just a matter of time until we find that amazing angel of a surrogate.”
In a political era where LGBTQ+ rights are once again under attack, neither Apreza nor Labarry takes their wedding a day after the Fourth of July, or its symbolism, for granted.
Celebrations as Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry are surrounded by friends on their wedding day.
Almida Meyer of Almida Meyer Photography
“For me, the wedding was important to have for personal reasons,” Apreza said. “But also for patriotic reasons. I think it’s important to be very declarative: that we, as people, are here. That we are Americans. That we deserve equal protection under the law.”
Labarry added, “There could be a whole generation of LGBTQ+ people coming up who never felt or understood what it was like not to have the right to marry. And that’s beautiful, but it could be taken away. No one should take it for granted. It takes everybody staying in the fight.”
The couple isn’t rushing into a honeymoon. “We have a friend getting married in October,” Apreza said. “We might tack on a few days and do a little mini-moon.”
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry's wedding in Seattle, July 5, 2025.
This visual collection was assembled by equalpride's digital photo editor, Nikki Aye.
This visual collection was assembled by equalpride's digital photo editor, Nikki Aye.
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry's wedding in Seattle, July 5, 2025.
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry's wedding in Seattle, July 5, 2025.
Ernie Apreza and Kyle Labarry's wedding in Seattle, July 5, 2025.
