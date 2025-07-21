Another Florida city will power-wash its rainbow crosswalks away under pressure from Sean Duffy, Ron DeSantis

Another Florida city will power-wash support for the LGBTQ+ community off its roadways, but under duress.

West Palm Beach officials said rainbow colors on crosswalks at Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road will be removed to comply with a new Florida law. But the city plans to relocate the rainbow-colored bricks concept to nearby Serenity Park in Northwood Village.

“The rainbow crosswalk has served as a powerful symbol of inclusivity and pride in our community,” Mayor Keith A. James said in a statement. “While we comply with state regulations, we remain fully committed to preserving that spirit through a monument that will continue to honor and celebrate our LGBTQ+ residents and their contributions to the fabric of West Palm Beach.”

West Palm Beach announced its decision Friday, a day after nearby Boynton Beach erased its own crosswalks to comply with a directive from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who has deemed rainbow colors as a dangerous “distraction.”

Also, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year signed a transportation law prohibiting “nonstandard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly contribute to traffic safety or control can lead to distractions or misunderstandings, jeopardizing both driver and pedestrian safety,” as reported by a Fox affiliate in Tampa.

Since Duffy issued his guidance, the state has used that law to crack down on rainbow roadways.

West Palm Beach hasn’t outlined a timeline for the establishment of a new monument at Serenity Park to honor the queer community. Local LGBTQ+ leaders praised the plan to relocate instead of complete erase the demonstration of support for the community.

"When confronted with directives to erase memorials recognizing the LGBTQ+ community, public officials across Florida struggled to find appropriate solutions," said Rand Hoch, president and founder of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council. "In contrast, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James swiftly came up with a creative solution to dedicate a public park to our community. That is true leadership.”

But other Florida cities have not removed sidewalks, with some actively resisting directives.

Key West Commissioner Sam Kaufman said his city should explore legal responses to the state instructions, according to TV station WPLG.

“Key West’s rainbow crosswalk isn’t just a splash of color — it’s a reflection of our identity, our history, and our values,” Kaufman wrote in an email to city administration. “This city has long been a champion of inclusion and creativity, and that crosswalk is one of the many ways we honor those traditions.”

Other rainbow sidewalks exist in communities like Wilton Manors, Miami, and Orlando; in the latter, one such pedestrian path adorns the intersection near the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting.