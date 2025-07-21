Scroll To Top
News

Another Florida city will power-wash its rainbow crosswalks away under pressure from Sean Duffy, Ron DeSantis

West Palm Beach florida intersection Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road
©2025 Google Maps Data

Rainbow brick crosswalks at Northwood Road and Spruce Avenue intersection, West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach officials said rainbow bricks will be installed at Serenity Park instead.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Another Florida city will power-wash support for the LGBTQ+ community off its roadways, but under duress.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

West Palm Beach officials said rainbow colors on crosswalks at Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road will be removed to comply with a new Florida law. But the city plans to relocate the rainbow-colored bricks concept to nearby Serenity Park in Northwood Village.

“The rainbow crosswalk has served as a powerful symbol of inclusivity and pride in our community,” Mayor Keith A. James said in a statement. “While we comply with state regulations, we remain fully committed to preserving that spirit through a monument that will continue to honor and celebrate our LGBTQ+ residents and their contributions to the fabric of West Palm Beach.”

West Palm Beach announced its decision Friday, a day after nearby Boynton Beach erased its own crosswalks to comply with a directive from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who has deemed rainbow colors as a dangerous “distraction.”

Also, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year signed a transportation law prohibiting “nonstandard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly contribute to traffic safety or control can lead to distractions or misunderstandings, jeopardizing both driver and pedestrian safety,” as reported by a Fox affiliate in Tampa.

Since Duffy issued his guidance, the state has used that law to crack down on rainbow roadways.

West Palm Beach hasn’t outlined a timeline for the establishment of a new monument at Serenity Park to honor the queer community. Local LGBTQ+ leaders praised the plan to relocate instead of complete erase the demonstration of support for the community.

"When confronted with directives to erase memorials recognizing the LGBTQ+ community, public officials across Florida struggled to find appropriate solutions," said Rand Hoch, president and founder of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council. "In contrast, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James swiftly came up with a creative solution to dedicate a public park to our community. That is true leadership.”

But other Florida cities have not removed sidewalks, with some actively resisting directives.

Key West Commissioner Sam Kaufman said his city should explore legal responses to the state instructions, according to TV station WPLG.

“Key West’s rainbow crosswalk isn’t just a splash of color — it’s a reflection of our identity, our history, and our values,” Kaufman wrote in an email to city administration. “This city has long been a champion of inclusion and creativity, and that crosswalk is one of the many ways we honor those traditions.”

Other rainbow sidewalks exist in communities like Wilton Manors, Miami, and Orlando; in the latter, one such pedestrian path adorns the intersection near the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
orlandopoliticianspulse nightclub shootingwilton manorsboynton beachfloridakeith a. jameskey westmiamipalm beach county human rights councilpoliticsrainbow crosswalksrand hochron desantissam kaufmansean duffytampawest palm beach
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True
comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio