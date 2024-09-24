North Carolina’s disgraced Mark Robinson is a pig in a pen full of GOP swine

No matter how you slice it, dice it, fry it, or put it over a pit, North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson is a pig. And I know how offensive that must be to pigs, particularly the iconic Porky and Miss Piggy. But when the head of your party sets the tone by denigrating women in myriad ways, including “ grabbing them by the p***y ,” and all those who oink up to him act like pigs too, then you're left with a big ol’ pen full of GOP pigs.

Clearly, Robinson has had piggish issues from the get-go. We’ve been covering all his loutish behavior, most particularly his seething and hissing toward our community. When you slam the LGBTQ+ people with venom as thick as Robinson’s, you clearly have deep, deep issues. Just ask any number of holier-than-thou politicians and preachers who are eventually exposed after they bashed queers too. Self-loathing, anyone?

No one asked the highly offensive Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or the public groper Rep. Lauren Boebert or the KKK-loving Rep. Paul Gosar or the alleged sex-trafficking Rep. Matt Gaetz or the habitually race-baiting Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson to exit their races. Or told the antigay House leader Mike Johnson to resign from the speakership.

I think you get the idea. The list is a mile long, and I’m leaving out the sniveling Sen. Ted Cruz , the sleazy Sen Josh Hawley , and the switcheroo Sen. Lindsey Graham .

And let’s not forget that as of this summer, the GOP welcomed two new pig blokes into their poke, JD Vance and Robert F. Kennedy Jr . They are swine in their own unique way with their blood thirst for cats, bears, and whales.

When the news broke about Robinson’s alleged peeping and peering through a hole at high school girls showering or bragging about being a Black Nazi, the dam busted. Everyone in the GOP was calling for him to get out of the race. And it had nothing to do with his creepiness and everything to do with his uselessness at the top of the North Carolina state ticket.

Robinson has been losing, and losing bad, and for no other reason, since the state is crucial in the presidential election, Donald Trump and the other pigs wanted the stink and stench of Robinson out of their pen. And there was perhaps another reason they wanted to send Robinson to the slaughterhouse.

But in the grand scheme of the schematic GOP, Robinson fits right in, and all those allegations last week probably made many in the GOP yawn. “Been there and done that,” they likely said to themselves. Because if you look at all the scandals, controversies, hatred, and phobias that have been pervasive in the Republican Party during the last eight to 10 years, then you realize that all that impropriety is actually a prerequisite to be a GOP candidate.

However, there’s one other attribute that’s needed to be admitted into the poke of pigs, and that’s being Caucasian, and in this case, Robinson is not only a pig, but he’s the Black sheep of the Republican Party.

Look at Trump’s campaign staff. It’s all white. Do you think the racist rogues that Trump surrounds himself with would ever heed strategy from a Black person? Don Jr., Lara, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Stephen Miller are all acolytes of the biggest bigot of them all, Steve Bannon. Trump knows one Black person — almost — his former Apprentice contestant Omarosa, and even she doesn’t like him anymore.

All you need to do is witness his smug and condescending appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention to see how Trump and the GOP overall feel about Black people.

I’ve often said that the GOP color should not be red but white, because it’s like someone took a bucket of white paint and poured it all over the Republican pig pen.

And here’s where it gets awkward for Trump. The Kamala Harris campaign sprang into action after the revelations about Robinson pinged phones with breaking news notifications everywhere. In state advertisements and social media posts, the campaign immediately tied Robinson to Trump and Trump to Robinson. Trump hasn’t been this close to a Black person since Sen. Tim Scott pathetically looked up at him and professed his love during the Republican primaries this year.

Trump is a racist, through and through. There’s no denying that. Trump is also, like Robinson, a misogynist — the latter is one of the few things these two have in common. They're both anti-Semites as well.

Trump would never come to the rescue of a Black man, and you know that Trump is fuming that Robinson didn’t step aside before the deadline to do so last Thursday. Now Trump and the GOP is stuck. Trump was in North Carolina Saturday for one of his boorish rallies, and Robinson did not join him (the silver lining of Robinson’s scandal), and Trump never mentioned him. At the moment, in that state, Trump and Robinson are two peas in a loser pod, or two pigs wrapped in a blanket of repugnancy.

And as for Trump and Robinson, these two little piggies will be crying all the way home.

