18 pics of France's gay prime minister that will make you want to start learning French

Time to brush up on those French lessons!
Gabriel Attal has been appointed as France's new prime minister, becoming the first out gay person to serve in the position. The 34-year-old is also the youngest to be leader of the French government, and is one of France’s most popular politicians, according to a December poll from IPSOS, with an approval rating of 40 percent.
Attal has served as the minister of education since July, and previously served as minister of public works and public accounts. He was also the government spokesman from 2020 to 2022, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attal came out in 2018 after being outed on social media by his former classmate, Juan Branco, a former lawyer for Julian Assange. He said in a TV interview that he often faced homophobic bullying from his classmates, implying that Branco was the ringleader and that he was "obsessed" with his sexuality.
As education minister, Attal worked to create policies that curtail bullying in schools, including experimenting with mandatory uniforms, and a controversial order that banned the Muslim abaya dress in public institutions.
Attal made public his civil union with Stéphane Séjourné, a member of the European Parliament, shortly after being outed in 2018. The two have since reportedly broken up, but have not spoken publicly about their relationship.
