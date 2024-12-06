Happy Thursday,

🚽 About 15 people were arrested at the U.S. Capitol today for protesting Speaker Mike Johnson's trans bathroom ban for House of Representatives facilities. Those detained include whistleblower Chelsea Manning and activist and author Raquel Willis. The protestors also gathered outside of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson's office, chanting “Speaker Johnson, Nancy Mace, our genders are no debate!” while a group of allies displayed a yellow banner in the halls outside that read: "Congress: Stop pissing on our rights!”

❌ A South Carolina mayor says he doesn't know what the antigay f-slur means. In a somewhat strange interaction where he told a resident at a city council meeting to come sleep in his bed, he clarified that he wasn't a [f-slur]. He's now saying he meant a bundle of sticks. Sure. Totally.

🚒 Need some warmth in your life? How about a scorching calendar full of pictures of Australian firefighters? Yes, it's that time of year again when the annual Australian Firefighter Calendar is released. We have a preview of the images as well as how you can get your hands on one. Enjoy! 🔥

