In photos: U.S. v. Skrmetti protest at the Supreme Court in support of transgender youth (exclusive)

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in U.S. v. Skrmetti, a case that could shape the future of transgender rights in the United States. At issue is Tennessee’s law, SB 1, banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. The law prohibits the use of puberty blockers and hormones for the treatment of gender dysphoria while allowing the same medications to be used for other conditions.
The Advocate was on the ground and in the courtroom covering the hearing. Below check out images from the protests happening outside.
Protesters came for a host of reasons. One woman, Anne Eliason, 46, said she was there for her daughter who is transgender, who came out at 14. Eliason said she "fought for healthcare" for her daughter and it saved her life. Her daughter is now 19 and thriving, she says.
Queer influencer Matt Berstein also attended the protest.
"I'm here today because I want to see trans kids grow up," he told The Advocate. "I think that no matter how they [Republicans] try to topple us with legislative power, with judiciary power, we always need to remind them and also each other that we're not going anywhere. This spell of bigotry will end like the others."
ACLU protest in support of transgender youth outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
Protesters from Gender Liberation Movement in support of transgender youth outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
front: Devin-Norelle back (L-R): Raquel Willis, Eliel Cruz, Ariel Friedlander
Actor Elliot Page speaks in support of transgender youth outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
Elliot Page speaking at the podium, with ASL interpreter on the left
Anne Eliason, 46, of Mama Dragons
Sarah Kolick, 27, in front of counter protesters
Social media influencer Matt Bernstein volunteering in support of transgender youth outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
Matt Bernstein gives a peace sign outside the courthouse
Actress and singer Miss Peppermint, emcee for the ACLU protest in support of transgender youth, outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
Miss Peppermint speaking at the podium
Actress Annette Bening, speaking at ACLU protest in support of transgender youth, outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
Annette Bening speaking at the podium
Writer and activist Raquel Willis, speaking for Gender Liberation Movement, at the ACLU protest in support of transgender youth outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
(L-R): Devin-Norelle, Raquel Willis, Ariel Friedlander
Chase Strangio and other lawyers exiting the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
Chase Strangio speaking at the ACLU protest in support of transgender youth outside the US Supreme Court building, Washington, DC. December 4, 2024
Chase Strangio speaking at the podium, Miss Peppermint on the right
