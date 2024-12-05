Marjorie Taylor Greene gets booed after talking about trans kids at the Supreme Court

Marjorie Taylor Greene once again has no idea what she's talking about.

The conservative continued to demonstrate the depths of her ignorance outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday when she spoke against gender-affirming care for youth, getting booed by the large crowd that turned out to support transgender children.

Greene ranted about children taking puberty blockers "before they’re old enough to join the military, before they’re ever old enough to ... be an adult," resulting in the heckles. The Georgia Rep. somehow seemed surprised by the crowd's reaction, despite the backwardness of her comments.

