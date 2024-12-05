The 2025 Australian Firefighter Calendar is here, and it's as hot as ever

Courtesy Australian Firefighters Calendar
Everyone loves an Australian firefighter with a cute animal, right?
Well, it's that time of year when the Australian Firefighters Calendar is released. This year, some of the proceeds from the calendar's sales will go toward people and animals affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton here in the U.S.
“The Australian Firefighters Calendar is known for its charitable efforts, often supporting various causes, including those related to disaster relief. While we primarily focus on wildlife and dog and cat refuges in Australia, it's not uncommon for us to expand our support to international relief efforts, such as those following Hurricane Helene in the US,” said David Rogers, the director of Australian Firefighters Calendar, in a press release.
This year's calendar features two U.S. firefighters — thanks to the calendar's success in the country — Alijah Johnson and Jacob Hacker.
Johnson, 27, is a firefighter and paramedic from Chesapeake, Va. “It’s been a dream of mine to be in a firefighter calendar, it first started when many people would ask is if I was one of the firefighters from the calendars after I told them I was a firefighter. I would usually respond by laughing it off and say no, but now I am truly grateful and blessed to be in the world’s biggest calendar. This opportunity has been the proudest moment of my career. Being the first Black firefighter featured in this iconic calendar is more than just a personal achievement for me, but it’s a chance to show others you can break barriers, represent your community and be a part of a good cause on a global scale," he said.
Hacker, 30, is also a firefighter and parademic. He's from Ohio. "When I was younger in my fire and medic career it began as a joke because I felt like I could never be physically capable or fit enough to be one of those men you see in the calendar," he said.
There are five editions of the calendar this year, featuring more than 30 firefighters. The editions are the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Hero Calendars.
"From cuddly koalas to playful kittens, these visuals capture the compassion that these firefighters stand for both in and out of uniform," the release states.
Interested in the calendar? You can buy one at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com, on Amazon, as well as in over 600 kiosks.
The organizations supported by the calendar this year include: Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, Rural Fire Service (CAVFA), Wildcare Inc, Fauna Rescue of Queensland, Koala Society, Kids With Cancer Foundation, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, and Best Friends Felines.
Now, check out the scorching photos of these Australian firefighters below.
