The Boulet Brothers Dragula season 5 tour promises to be a bloody good time

On Monday, multi-talented horror hosts, producers, and drag icons The Boulet Brothers announced The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 national tour, also unveiling the lineup for the upcoming run of live shows set to haunt North America this May and June.

Starring and hosted by longtime partners in business and life, Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, the tour will also feature reigning “Drag Supermonster,” Niohuru X, and fellow finalists Blackberri, Orkgotik, and Throb Zombie.

The Brothers have promised the tour will be “an expertly crafted, cutting-edge showcase of the finest in the world’s progressive drag and modern horror universe.” With North American stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, and more, the tour starts on the heels of the series’ enormously successful fifth season, which ranked among the most-watched titles of 2023 on AMC+’s horror streaming service Shudder.

The new tour follows the Boulets’ popular season 4 world tour last year, which received much praise and critical acclaim.

“We are so thrilled to be presenting this full stop show to the masses across the US!” Swanthula said upon the announcement. I consider this group of finalists to be among some of the most talented contemporary drag performers working today, and we are thrilled to share thier talents live on stage.”

Premiering on Halloween night 2023, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 elevated the show to new artistic heights and featured the most diverse cast in its history. The Brothers themselves even took over as directors for the first time. The season ended up winning the “Best Make-Up for Daytime” award at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards and has been nominated for a prestigious GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the forthcoming 35th annual ceremony.

“This show will be unlike any drag touring show you have ever experienced,” added Dracmorda. “We have a fully energized, explosive theatrical experience planned filled with drag, filth, horror and glamour, and it will leave you on the edge of your seat.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 15. Click here for more info.