Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

The Boulet Brothers Dragula season 5 tour promises to be a bloody good time

The Boulet Brothers Dragula season 5 tour promises to be a bloody good time

Dragula season 5 cast
Scott Kirby / AMC+

This season's winner and top finalists will headline.

On Monday, multi-talented horror hosts, producers, and drag icons The Boulet Brothers announced The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 national tour, also unveiling the lineup for the upcoming run of live shows set to haunt North America this May and June.

Starring and hosted by longtime partners in business and life, Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, the tour will also feature reigning “Drag Supermonster,” Niohuru X, and fellow finalists Blackberri, Orkgotik, and Throb Zombie.

The Brothers have promised the tour will be “an expertly crafted, cutting-edge showcase of the finest in the world’s progressive drag and modern horror universe.” With North American stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, and more, the tour starts on the heels of the series’ enormously successful fifth season, which ranked among the most-watched titles of 2023 on AMC+’s horror streaming service Shudder.

The new tour follows the Boulets’ popular season 4 world tour last year, which received much praise and critical acclaim.

“We are so thrilled to be presenting this full stop show to the masses across the US!” Swanthula said upon the announcement. I consider this group of finalists to be among some of the most talented contemporary drag performers working today, and we are thrilled to share thier talents live on stage.”

Premiering on Halloween night 2023, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 elevated the show to new artistic heights and featured the most diverse cast in its history. The Brothers themselves even took over as directors for the first time. The season ended up winning the “Best Make-Up for Daytime” award at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards and has been nominated for a prestigious GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the forthcoming 35th annual ceremony.

“This show will be unlike any drag touring show you have ever experienced,” added Dracmorda. “We have a fully energized, explosive theatrical experience planned filled with drag, filth, horror and glamour, and it will leave you on the edge of your seat.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 15. Click here for more info.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo Feed
boulet brothersboulet brothers draguladrag reality showdrag supermonsterdraguladragula season 5dragula tourfilth horror glamourus tour
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Desiree Guerrero

Read Full Bio