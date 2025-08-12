Meta appoints anti-DEI and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theorist Robby Starbuck as AI bias advisor

The man Meta has appointed to help address "ideological and political bias" in artificial intelligence is a conservative influencer who believes that pesticide turns children LGBTQ+ and that the COVID-19 vaccine caused Matthew Perry's death.

Robby Starbuck, a failed filmmaker turned failed congressional candidate, has been appointed as an AI bias advisor at Meta with the goal of making the company's chat bot less "woke." The appointment is part of a defamation lawsuit settlement, first obtained by the Wall Street Journal, that the company reached with Starbuck after Meta AI incorrectly stated that he was involved in the January 6 insurrection and a believer of QAnon.

"Since engaging on these important issues with Robby, Meta has made tremendous strides to improve the accuracy of Meta AI and mitigate ideological and political bias,” Meta and Starbuck said in a joint statement to the outlet.

Starbuck was targeting companies for their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts even before Donald Trump took office and signed executive orders against the initiatives. He successfully pushed brands such as Tractor Supply, John Deere, and Harley-Davidson to end their DEI programs by threatening to mobilize his social media followers to boycott their products.

Starbuck and his wife, Landon, produced a documentary together perpetuating the same conspiracy theory spouted by disgraced commentator Alex Jones that toxic chemicals are causing children to identify as LGBTQ+. He falsely asserted that exposure to the pesticide atrazine turned amphibians "gay,” prompting male frogs to mate — a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

Starbuck has also claimed that displaying pride flags is “grooming and indoctrination," and supported the unsubstantiated notion that trans people transition to assault women in public bathrooms (trans people are far more likely to be the victims of violent assaults.)

After the death of beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry in October 2023, Starbuck baselessly suggested his passing was not due to ketamine, as the autopsy found, but was instead caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.