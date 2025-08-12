The World Court says climate change is an ‘existential threat.’ Here’s what to do about it.

Last month, the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest judicial body, delivered a decision declaring that countries must immediately treat climate change as an "existential threat." This non-binding opinion, driven by a new generation of young lawyers from climate-impacted sovereign nations, marks a significant shift in the fight against climate change. The World Court's use of "must" underscores the urgency for nations to cooperate and reduce emissions, which are long-determined causes of rising temperatures and increasing weather severity.

The court stated that countries have failed to meet their climate change obligations and agreements. This decision is significant because it will facilitate litigation by climate-impacted countries against major polluters, seeking reparations for consequences ranging from mass migrations to economic displacements. According to Reuters, Judge Yuji Iwasawa affirmed that countries are "obliged to comply with the 'stringent obligations' placed on them by climate treaties, and failure to do so was a breach of international law." He stressed that "states must cooperate to achieve concrete emission reduction targets."

For those who feel powerless, I urge you to focus on the court's ruling: "The human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is essential for the enjoyment of other human rights." The World Court reminds us that our collective goal, as stated in the 2015 Paris Accord , is to keep the global temperature from rising more than 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the increase in greenhouse gases is a human-caused problem, we can solve it with an equally powerful solution: humans.

The International Court of Justice located in The Hague, Netherlands courtesy International Court of Justice

It has never been more crucial for all citizens to act. Just as young lawyers succeeded with the World Court's demand for cooperation, our individual voices, votes, and advocacy are vital. This is especially true in the United States, the second-largest contributor to greenhouse gases after China. Adding to the concern, the NY Times reported that the Trump administration is seeking to repeal the 2009 "endangerment finding," which scientifically proves that greenhouse gases endanger humans. If this critical EPA finding is repealed, it would eliminate current limits on greenhouse gases from public transportation, cars, power plants, factories, and other sources, severely hindering the agency's ability to address climate change. This proposed repeal will undergo public comment later this year, presenting a crucial opportunity to advocate for the retention of the "endangerment finding" and the EPA's role in mitigating climate change. I urge you to monitor this ruling and lend your voice to block the repeal.

Additionally, supporting candidates who acknowledge the reality of climate change and are willing to act is fundamental to reversing the damage. Understand where your elected federal and state officials stand on climate change. If they deny the issue or vote for actions that imperil emission reduction, call and write their offices immediately and often to protest. Ultimately, the best solution is to collectively vote climate deniers out of office and reverse the damage before it worsens.

Our voices, which articulate our values to heal our climate, have never been more important. Our daily eating habits and modes of transportation are also immediate ways to help reverse climate change, regardless of government actions. Most climate scientists agree that we are on the brink of irreversible temperature and greenhouse gas increases unless we immediately reduce or replace certain damaging aspects of our food production. Red meat, dairy, and lamb production are significant contributors to greenhouse gases, as is transportation by fossil-fuel vehicles. If we collectively replaced meat/dairy with more plant-based options and refrained from driving just one day a week, this could significantly reduce greenhouse gases and, hopefully, current rising temperatures.

Ultimately, staying informed and informing others is the most fundamental way to exercise our rights to a better, healthier planet. President Trump and his administration are once again attempting to rewrite the truth by acting as if greenhouse gases are not a threat to humanity. The real threat is our deceitful leaders who witness one weather disaster after another yet deny the reality of climate change and fail to implement solutions now mandated by the United Nations court order. Their lies and inactions are causing deaths, diminishing quality of life, harming economies, and jeopardizing our future right to a healthy planet. Upholding the truth about climate change, supporting solutions, and acting to the best of one's ability to address it is the greatest expression of love, liberty, and freedom. It's now up to us. We can do it!

Michael Dru Kelley is a writer, media entrepreneur, and a co-founder and principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. Michael frequently writes on equality and climate change, and is innovating in helping people eat cleaner for healthier bodies and a healthier planet. Michael can be followed on Instagram @cleanfoodscook and his forthcoming food brand, social handles, and cookbook, www.comfortfoodsmadeclean.com. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.