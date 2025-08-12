A majority of LGBTQ+ singles want to get married, especially those who grew up with marriage equality

A majority of LGBTQ+ singles in America aspire to get married, especially those for whom same-sex marriage has been legal their entire adult lives.

That’s the finding of a new poll by Pew Research Center, which found the aspiration for nuptials among queer adults rivals that of their heterosexual peers. However, the desire to raise children someday isn’t as strong as it is among single straight people.

On the question of marriage, pollsters found 59 percent of single LGBTQ+ people under the age of 50 “want to get married someday.” By comparison, 63 percent of non-LGBTQ+ feel the same way. About 12 percent of both population samples were rigidly opposed to getting married, while the remainder in each group were unsure.

Among LGBTQ+ singles between ages 18 and 29, a population for whom marriage equality existed in the U.S. most, if not all, of their adult lives, the desire to walk down the aisle proved even stronger. Among that demographic, 67 percent of LGBTQ+ people aspired to wed, while just 8 percent were opposed to that option.

That’s still not as high as the 73 percent of straight people ages 18 to 29 who want to get married.

But among Americans ages 30 to 49, the sentiments about marriage are almost identical. About 48 percent of queer people in that age group hope to marry, as do 49 percent of straight people. More non-LGBTQ singles in that older age bracket, 19 percent, were opposed to marriage, compared to 17 percent of LGBTQ+ folks in that demographic.

Of note, among previously married people, there is a greater desire to remarry among LGBTQ+ people than straight peers. About 46 percent of divorced, widowed, or separated LGBTQ+ adults want to get married again, whereas just 33 percent of non-LGBTQ formerly wedded individuals feel the same.

The same is not true of the interest in parenthood.

About 39 percent of LGBTQ+ adults who aren’t already parents say they have no interest in having children, while just 33 percent want kids someday. By comparison, 47 percent of non-parents who are straight still aspire to become parents, while only 23 percent don’t ever want to go down that road.

The research comes as notorious anti-LGBTQ+ former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis petitions the Supreme Court to overturn marriage equality for same-sex couples last month as she appeals a court decision that found her liable to damages to a queer couple. Davis spent five days in jail in 2015 rather than recognize the rights of LGBTQ+ couples to wed.