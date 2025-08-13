Man accused of throwing a Subway sandwich at border agent in D.C. charged with felony

A confrontation on Washington, D.C.’s U Street, a corridor celebrated for Black culture and LGBTQ-friendly nightlife, turned into a viral moment when a man in a pink button-down shirt and khaki shorts hurled a wrapped Subway sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer deployed under President Donald Trump’s authoritarian takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department. The man is now charged with assaulting a federal agent.

The incident happened Sunday evening and began when the man, identified as Sean Charles Dunn, 37, according to The Guardian, who appeared to have just purchased a footlong sandwich, walked out and past a group of armed, tactical vest–wearing federal Border Patrol and FBI officers who were standing at a street corner. The video shows him becoming increasingly upset as he takes in the scene. At one point, he started walking away, but then returned and was seen asking bystanders what vehicles the officers had arrived in.

After walking toward several unmarked white government cars, another video clip shows him crossing back over the street and approaching the officers, at whom he yelled “fascists” and “shame!” Finally, he wound up and hurled the sandwich directly at one officer, striking him in the chest, before immediately sprinting across the street to escape, with a group of officers chasing him down the block. He was eventually arrested.

The video, a wrapped sub arcing toward a flak vest under the rainbow-lit streets, has already become a shorthand for local defiance in a city where federal authority is both a constitutional fact and, critics say, an increasingly dangerous political weapon.

A photographer captured images of federal agents surrounding him after the pursuit. The Advocate contacted the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Pirro did take to social media defending Trump's police takeover of D.C., and spoke of the incident.

“This guy thought it was funny,” she said, referencing Dunn's alleged acts, according to The Guardian. “Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony, assault on a police officer.”

FBI and Border Patrol officers arrest a man along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation's capital on August 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

On Monday, Trump escalated the federal presence further. Flanked by Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, he invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to seize control of the city’s police force for 30 days and deploy National Guard troops on D.C. streets. It was a move condemned by Democratic leaders, civil rights advocates, and human rights groups as authoritarian.

Trump defended the action as a response to violent crime, falsely calling D.C. “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World,” and boasted that officers confronting protesters were “allowed to do whatever the hell they want.” Data from the Justice Department and Metropolitan Police Department shows violent crime dropped 35 percent in 2024 and another 26 percent so far in 2025, the lowest rate in three decades.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has navigated a delicate political and legal position. While she described Trump’s maneuvers as an “authoritarian push” in a meeting with community leaders, she has also signaled cooperation to manage the surge of federal personnel, NBC News reports. “What I’m focused on is the federal surge and how to make the most of the additional officer support that we have,” Bowser told reporters after meeting with Bondi on Tuesday.

For marginalized people, the stakes are exceptionally high in a city where nearly 15 percent of adults identify as LGBTQ+. U.S. Census estimates show that Black or African American and white adults each make up about 45 percent of the population in D.C., and Hispanic or Latinx adults account for roughly 12 percent.

Daina Henry, a D.C. transit police detective, wrote in a criminal complaint that after officers apprehended Dunn, Dunn said, “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

This article has been updated to add details about Dunn's arrest.

Alex Cooper contributed to this report.