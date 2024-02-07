Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Felicity Huffman wouldn't do Transamerica role today

IFC Films; Shutterstock

“I think we should reflect the audience and that’s got to include everybody," the actress says.

trudestress

Felicity Huffman, Oscar-nominated for playing a transgender woman in the 2005 film Transamerica, says she wouldn’t do the role today, given awareness of the importance of casting trans performers in trans roles.

“I think we should reflect the audience, and that’s got to include everybody,” Huffman recently told The Guardian. “There has been such inequity for so long, and now the pendulum must swing the other way. But I hope it leads to a situation where anyone can play anything.”

Trans actress Alexandra Billings was offered the Transamerica role, but the offer was withdrawn when Huffman became interested, the publication reports. Billings encountered Huffman at an event in 2017 and said, “Did you know that you stole the role in Transamerica from me?” Huffman looked bewildered when The Guardian’s interviewer mentioned this, however, and said she didn’t recall the exchange with Billings, nor was she aware that Billings had ever been cast.

Huffman, best known as a star of Desperate Housewives, is now appearing as the supportive mother of a transgender son in Taylor Mac’s play Hir in London. “Paige has the enthusiasm of a new convert,” Huffman said of her character, who “pledges her allegiance to the LGBTTSQQIAA community,” as The Guardian puts it, but pronounces it “Luggabuttsqueeah.”

Huffman has worked little since being involved in a college admissions scandal. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit mail fraud after paying $15,000 to inflate her oldest daughter’s SAT score, and she served 11 days in jail, paid a fine, and did community service.

“I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn’t get picked up,” she said. “It’s been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I’m lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land.”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
