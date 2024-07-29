Scroll To Top
Lady Gaga appears to be engaged, introduces her 'fiancé' to France's gay prime minister

Lady Gaga holding hands with her partner Michael Polansky
Gotham/GC Images

The pop icon also shared some of new music from LG7 while in Paris for the Olympics.

@wgacooper

Lady Gaga is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The revelation comes only a couple of days after the pop icon wowed audiences with her performance of “Mon Truc en Plume” (“My Thing With Feathers”) for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gaga was overheard in a TikTok video posted to France's gay Prime Minister Gabriel Attal account. In the clip, Gaga introduces Polansky, an entrepreneur and tech investor, to Attal as her "fiancé."

"Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking," the post reads.

@gabriel_attal

Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶

The couple has been together since 2020, People reports. Polasky joined Gaga in 2021 when she sang at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

People notes the two have partnered on charitable projects including with the Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga also played some new music for her fans on Sunday night.

"A thumping, dance-ready snippet off of LG7, and another teaser leaning more rock...was played on the street from a vehicle’s rooftop while Gaga pumped her fist and spectators screamed," Billboard reports.

“I’m so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram Story before playing the clips, according to the outlet. “I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of #LG7.”

LG7 is so far untitled and will be the follow-up to Gaga's No. 1 sixth album Chromatica.

