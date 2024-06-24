Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Louisa Jacobson, 'Gilded Age' star and Meryl Streep's daughter, apparently comes out

Louisa Jacobson Gummer actress daughter Meryl Streep arrives 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party instagram post in character Marian Brook guilded age
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; instagram @louisa_jacobson: HBO Max

After posting about "a new era of lesbian fashion" on Instagram, the actress wrote that she's "blessed" to be part of the new era. And she included a photo of herself with her girlfriend, producer Anna Blundell.

trudestress

Louisa Jacobson, star of HBO’sThe Gilded Age and daughter of Meryl Streep, has apparently come out in an Instagram post.

Jacobson shared a New York Times story headlined “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion,” with the comment “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb” and emojis of a heart and a rainbow flag. She included a carousel of photos, some of herself alone; some of herself with her girlfriend, producer Anna Blundell; one of an illustration of the ancient Greek poet Sappho being affectionate with another woman; and one of two people in front of a wall with the graffiti message “Live. Laugh. Lesbian.”

The post has received numerous positive comments. “HAPPY PRIDE OMFG YES,” one commenter wrote in all caps. “A win for the girls,” another said. Another noted that it came on the weekend of Streep’s 75th birthday, writing, “Coming out at your mom’s birthday is so iconic.” And no less than out Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose posted, “Live queen.”

Jacobson, the youngest daughter of Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, plays Marian Brook on The Gilded Age, which was recently renewed for a third season. The series portrays the clash between old money and new in late-19th-century New York City, while also dealing with issues of race and gender.

Marian is the niece of sisters Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). The sisters are firmly established in old-money New York society, and Marian came to them impoverished. At the end of the second season, Agnes, originally the dominant sister, has lost the family fortune due to poor investments by her gay son, Oscar (Blake Ritson), while Ada has come into money left by her late husband, the Rev. Matthew Forte (Robert Sean Leonard). Marian, meanwhile, is pushing the boundaries of women’s roles in the era, and her friend Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), who is Black, is fighting both sexism and racism.

The series now has three actresses who are out as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Nixon identifies as queer, and Benton is bisexual.

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo Feed
coming outhbolesbianlouisa jacobsonmeryl streepqueertelevisionthe gilded agewomen
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023
Arts & Entertainment

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio