Louisa Jacobson, 'Gilded Age' star and Meryl Streep's daughter, apparently comes out

Louisa Jacobson, star of HBO’sThe Gilded Age and daughter of Meryl Streep, has apparently come out in an Instagram post.

Jacobson shared a New York Times story headlined “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion,” with the comment “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb” and emojis of a heart and a rainbow flag. She included a carousel of photos, some of herself alone; some of herself with her girlfriend, producer Anna Blundell; one of an illustration of the ancient Greek poet Sappho being affectionate with another woman; and one of two people in front of a wall with the graffiti message “Live. Laugh. Lesbian.”

The post has received numerous positive comments. “HAPPY PRIDE OMFG YES,” one commenter wrote in all caps. “A win for the girls,” another said. Another noted that it came on the weekend of Streep’s 75th birthday, writing, “Coming out at your mom’s birthday is so iconic.” And no less than out Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose posted, “Live queen.”

Jacobson, the youngest daughter of Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, plays Marian Brook on The Gilded Age, which was recently renewed for a third season. The series portrays the clash between old money and new in late-19th-century New York City, while also dealing with issues of race and gender.

Marian is the niece of sisters Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). The sisters are firmly established in old-money New York society, and Marian came to them impoverished. At the end of the second season, Agnes, originally the dominant sister, has lost the family fortune due to poor investments by her gay son, Oscar (Blake Ritson), while Ada has come into money left by her late husband, the Rev. Matthew Forte (Robert Sean Leonard). Marian, meanwhile, is pushing the boundaries of women’s roles in the era, and her friend Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), who is Black, is fighting both sexism and racism.

The series now has three actresses who are out as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Nixon identifies as queer, and Benton is bisexual.