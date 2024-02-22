Lux Pascal, Pedro Pascal's trans sister, to star in upcoming thriller  'Summer War'

Lux Pascal has landed a huge role in the upcoming thriller movie Summer War, based on late Chilean author Roberto Bolaño's posthumously discovered novel.

The movie will follow the story of the book, The Third Reich, in which German war games champion Udo Berger returns to his childhood summer home in a small Spanish town on the Costa Brava. Berger and his girlfriend, Ingeborg, befriend another vacationing German couple, but their trip is quickly turned upside-down when one of their new acquaintances vanishes at sea.

In searching for answers, Berger engages a local in a round of his favorite World War II strategy game, Rise and Decline of the Third Reich — a real strategy game released by Avalon Hill in 1974. Through their match, Berger "discovers that the game’s consequences may be all too real," the novel's synopsis reads.



Bolaño wrote the book in 1989, but it wasn't published until 2010, when it was found with among his papers several years after his death in 2003 from liver failure, according to his biography by the Barcelona Provincial Council. Many other stories by Bolaño were also posthumously discovered and published.



It has not been revealed which role Pascal was cast in, but the 31-year-old transgender actor has recently been making waves online and in the media. Last month, she attended the 2024 Emmy Awards with her brother, Mandalorian and Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, with both of the artists proudly showing off their sibling love.



While she only recently became the internet's darling, Pascal's career in performing goes back nearly a decade. She made her stage debut in 2014 in the Chilean play La noche obstinada by Pablo Rotemberg, and had her first screen role the same year in the Chilean television series Los 80.



Pascal first publicly came out as transgender at the beginning of 2021 in an interview with Chilean magazine Ya. Pedro shared a picture of the cover on social media at the time, with a caption about his sister stating, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” or “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”



Pascal most recently starred in the short film Bust, where she plays a transgender NYPD officer who goes undercover to infiltrate a drug ring. Pedro, for his part, was last week announced as the new Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four remake.

