Pedro Pascal matches with transgender sister Lux at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal isn't just one of the most outspokenly pro-LGBTQ+ celebrities in Hollywood — he's also one of the most fashionable.

That's what the Mandalorian and Last of Us star continued to prove as he attended the 2024 Emmy Awards over the weekend, taking his sister, transgender actor and model Lux Pascal, as his date.

The two seemingly coordinating their outfits, both wearing a dark ensemble. Pedro's black sweater perfectly camouflaged the sling he's recently had to don following an injury caused by a fall, which he first revealed during the Golden Globes red carpet last week. On his uninjured arm, he proudly showed off his sister.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite preferring to keep his personal life private, Pascal, 48, has spoken at lengths about his relationship with Lux. He previously said that she reminds him of their late mother, Verónica, who died by suicide in 2000.



“[Lux] is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known,” he told Esquire in 2023. "My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”



The Pascal family emigrated from Chile to the United States when Pedro was nine months old. He also has an older sister, Javiera, and a younger brother, Nicolás. Thirty-one-year-old Lux is 17 years his junior, and has described her bonds with her siblings as “the best part of my life.”



"I love how open my relationship with my brother is. There is nothing I feel like I can’t share with [Pedro]. It’s a huge privilege to have an older sibling like him, because, in a way, he makes me feel like I’ll never be alone... and certainly I wish I can give him that sense of security too," she told Queerty over the weekend. "I guess that could be a little annoying! We never leave each other alone!! But I love Pedro, I love all my siblings, they are kind of the best part of my life."

Lux first publicly came out as transgender at the beginning of 2021. Pedro shared a picture of a Chilean magazine cover at the time with a caption about his sister stating, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” or “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”