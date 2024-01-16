Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Pedro Pascal matches with transgender sister Lux at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascale Transgender Sister Lux 2024 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal continues to serve looks and the LGBTQ+ community.

Pedro Pascal isn't just one of the most outspokenly pro-LGBTQ+ celebrities in Hollywood — he's also one of the most fashionable.

That's what the Mandalorian and Last of Us star continued to prove as he attended the 2024 Emmy Awards over the weekend, taking his sister, transgender actor and model Lux Pascal, as his date.

The two seemingly coordinating their outfits, both wearing a dark ensemble. Pedro's black sweater perfectly camouflaged the sling he's recently had to don following an injury caused by a fall, which he first revealed during the Golden Globes red carpet last week. On his uninjured arm, he proudly showed off his sister.

Pedro Pascale Transgender Sister Lux 2024 Emmy Awards Red CarpetKevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite preferring to keep his personal life private, Pascal, 48, has spoken at lengths about his relationship with Lux. He previously said that she reminds him of their late mother, Verónica, who died by suicide in 2000.

“[Lux] is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known,” he told Esquire in 2023. "My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

The Pascal family emigrated from Chile to the United States when Pedro was nine months old. He also has an older sister, Javiera, and a younger brother, Nicolás. Thirty-one-year-old Lux is 17 years his junior, and has described her bonds with her siblings as “the best part of my life.”

"I love how open my relationship with my brother is. There is nothing I feel like I can’t share with [Pedro]. It’s a huge privilege to have an older sibling like him, because, in a way, he makes me feel like I’ll never be alone... and certainly I wish I can give him that sense of security too," she told Queerty over the weekend. "I guess that could be a little annoying! We never leave each other alone!! But I love Pedro, I love all my siblings, they are kind of the best part of my life."

Lux first publicly came out as transgender at the beginning of 2021. Pedro shared a picture of a Chilean magazine cover at the time with a caption about his sister stating, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” or “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentFamiliesYahoo FeedTransgendertelevision
pedro pascallux pascalthe last of usthe mandalorianemmy awardsemmysemmy awards 2024transgenderlgbtq+ allypeople
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio