Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Watch how martial arts allowed a trans woman to reclaim her body

Watch how martial arts allowed a trans woman to reclaim her body
Courtesy ViX and Fuse

In the documentary Unfightable, MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin pursues her dream of competing professionally.

@wgacooper

Alana McLaughlin is a distinguished U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant. She's also a transgender MMA fighter looking to compete in the professional leagues.

McLaughlin's love of marital arts goes back to her youth.

"In the 80s and 90s, I really got into Bruce Lee kind of a crush, to be honest, because nobody else looked like that. Nobody else moved like that. You go back and watch any of the contemporary movies from that era, Bruce was the only one that had that kind of on screen charisma. It was the closest I was ever allowed to dancing," McLaughlin says in a clip from a new documentary about her life and journey as an MMA fighter.

The sport allowed her to reconnect with her body in a way she didn't think was possible.

"You know, it was an expression of the human body that I was at least tangentially allowed to access. You know, my sister's dance ballet and I wasn't allowed, you know, running was my first love when it came to athletics, but mixed martial arts, just martial arts in general, it's, it's a way to sort of reinhabit and reclaim my body. You know, it lets me feel like I have some measure of control that I might not otherwise," she says.

The documentary from Emmy winner Marc J. Perez traces McLaughlin's experiences from growing up to her time in the military.

"Having fought battles throughout her life, she now sets her sights on professional fighting. Unfightable is a powerful narrative that highlights the importance of transgender athletes' right to compete professionally and the remarkable bravery it takes to assert one's true identity," the film's description reads.

Unfightable opened in New York earlier this month and opens in Los Angeles Friday, September 20. It hits Fuse and ViX this October. Check out the clip below.

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedSports
alana mclaughlindocumentarymartial artsmilitarymmatransgender athletesunfightable
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

16 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio