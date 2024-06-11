The launch, perfectly aligned with Pride Month and a part of the Hulu Has Pride celebration, will debut two of the channel's acclaimed series: Candis Cayne's Secret Garden and the Out100 Specials. The series will be available in the Hulu Has Pride hub .

"We are thrilled to have the Advocate Channel programming on Hulu," said Mark Berryhill, CEO of equalpride, the channel's parent company. "We are beaming with pride and remain committed to delivering high-quality content that informs, entertains, and inspires."

Candis Cayne, the first transgender actress to play a recurring transgender role in a primetime series (Dirty Sexy Money), is not just a trailblazing actress but also a style icon, a classically trained dancer, and now a master gardener. In Candis Cayne's Secret Garden, Cayne invites viewers into her personal backyard paradise, offering a blend of beauty, healing, camp, and kindness.

Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden is produced by SpoPro (Spotlight Productions). SpoPro and equalpride announced a distribution and production partnership last year, aiming to highlight diverse voices, perspectives, and creative approaches strategically.

The Out100 series celebrates LGBTQ+ tastemakers and game-changers, spotlighting the people shaping the world. As the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies, the Out100 series provides an in-depth look at the influential figures in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Advocate Channel is set to produce more original content, including mini-documentaries and must-see interviews with influencers, celebrities, and leaders advocating for inclusion, equality, and positive change.