Business

Two series from The Advocate Channel launch on Hulu

Get inspired and entertained as two series from the Advocate Channel are now streaming on Hulu this Pride Month! This collaboration brings inclusive and impactful programming, like the groundbreaking series Candis Cayne's Secret Garden and the Out100 Specials, to a wider audience.

The launch, perfectly aligned with Pride Month and a part of the Hulu Has Pride celebration, will debut two of the channel's acclaimed series: Candis Cayne's Secret Garden and the Out100 Specials. The series will be available in the Hulu Has Pride hub.

"We are thrilled to have the Advocate Channel programming on Hulu," said Mark Berryhill, CEO of equalpride, the channel's parent company. "We are beaming with pride and remain committed to delivering high-quality content that informs, entertains, and inspires."

Candis Cayne, the first transgender actress to play a recurring transgender role in a primetime series (Dirty Sexy Money), is not just a trailblazing actress but also a style icon, a classically trained dancer, and now a master gardener. In Candis Cayne's Secret Garden, Cayne invites viewers into her personal backyard paradise, offering a blend of beauty, healing, camp, and kindness.

Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden is produced by SpoPro (Spotlight Productions). SpoPro and equalpride announced a distribution and production partnership last year, aiming to highlight diverse voices, perspectives, and creative approaches strategically.

The Out100 series celebrates LGBTQ+ tastemakers and game-changers, spotlighting the people shaping the world. As the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies, the Out100 series provides an in-depth look at the influential figures in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Advocate Channel is set to produce more original content, including mini-documentaries and must-see interviews with influencers, celebrities, and leaders advocating for inclusion, equality, and positive change.

Don't have Hulu yet? Sign up using our affiliate link HERE. Terms Apply.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
