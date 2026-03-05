Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

House Oversight Dem Robert Garcia celebrates Kristi Noem’s firing: ‘Now we don’t have to impeach her’

Donald Trump fired the homeland security secretary and announced that a U.S. senator from Oklahoma will step into the role.

kristi noem at oversight hearing

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 3, 2026.

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

One of the most divisive cabinet officials in history is out of her job. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is replacing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, naming Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to take over the role.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday afternoon, Trump said Mullin will become homeland security secretary effective March 31.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote.

Related: Rep. Robin Kelly files articles of impeachment against Kristi Noem

Related: Kristi Noem struggles as Republicans & Democrats grill her in fiery Senate hearing

It's unclear whether Noem was aware that she’d been relieved of her position. As news of Trump’s decision spread, Noem was busy speaking at the Sergeant Benevolent Association Major Cities Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the gay ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, who has been critical of Noem, celebrated her departure.

"Well now we don’t have to impeach her," he wrote on X.

The move comes just one day after Noem sat for her first oversight hearing by the House Judiciary Committee and two days after she endured a tense Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which lawmakers from both parties sharply questioned her leadership of DHS. During the hearing, senators pressed her on immigration enforcement, legal authorities, and department policies, and she struggled at times to answer questions about the government’s actions and the legal framework governing immigration enforcement.

Lawmakers also confronted Noem about a series of controversies that have shadowed her tenure at DHS.

Among them were the killings of two people during federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis earlier this year. Renée Good was shot and killed during a January operation, and weeks later, Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse who was filming an immigration arrest, was fatally shot during a struggle involving federal agents. Noem falsely called the victims “domestic terrorists” within hours of the incidents. The deaths prompted protests and calls from lawmakers for independent investigations.

Related: Powerful House Oversight Democrat calls for Kristi Noem’s impeachment & ICE abolishment

Related: Who is Kristi Noem? A look at the anti-LGBTQ+, dog-killing governor and vice president aspirant

Noem also faced scrutiny over a $220 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign promoting the administration’s immigration policies. During the Senate hearing, lawmakers questioned the contract after reporting revealed that a subcontractor tied to the husband of a former DHS spokesperson received funds connected to the campaign.

Separately, senators pressed Noem about DHS’s purchase and use of luxury aircraft, including a refurbished Boeing jet outfitted with high-end amenities, raising concerns about spending at the department.

During Noem’s tenure at DHS, a transgender Transportation Security Administration officer filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination tied to agency policies implemented after a Trump executive order limiting federal recognition of gender identity. The department also canceled millions of dollars in diversity, equity, and inclusion funding, including programs that supported LGBTQ+ communities.

Mullin has previously faced criticism for comments about LGBTQ+ officials. In television appearances, he referred dismissively to transgender health official former Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, the first out trans gender person confirmed by the U.S. Senate after President Joe Biden nominated her in 2021, when discussing pronouns, and has participated in congressional debates questioning research and medical guidance related to gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Trump praised Mullin as “a MAGA Warrior,” highlighting his decade in the U.S. House before his election to the Senate and his background as a former professional mixed martial arts fighter.

“Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” Trump wrote. “Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

A yellow school bus parked in a parking lot reads in black lettering on the side: "Loudoun County Public Schools."
Education

Virginia school board settles lawsuit with students accused of harassing trans classmate

Stone Bridge High School had found two Loudoun County boys responsible for harassment and discrimination last March.

Ken Paxton
States

Texas AG Ken Paxton says ban on gender-affirming care for trans kids also applies to talk therapy

Mental health care providers in Texas risk their license if they deliver care related to transitioning to minors, the Republican attorney general who is running for U.S. Senate wrote.

judge ana reyes
News

D.C. federal judge signals urgency as trans service members push for Trump military ban trial

Judge Ana Reyes gave the Department of Justice one week to respond to the plaintiff's scheduling request.

a person holds a stop bullying sign
News

Nonbinary student sues Michigan school district for allegedly ignoring years of reported bullying

The Loy Norrix High School student says the school district did nothing to protect them or investigate claims they were being assaulted and harassed.

More For You

Kristi Noem struggles as Republicans & Democrats grill her in fiery Senate hearing

kristi noem

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 03, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem struggled repeatedly to defend her record Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as lawmakers from both parties grilled her over fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota, aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, FEMA disaster delays, a controversial government jet, and a $220 million advertising campaign. Keep Reading →

Donald Trump accepts Correspondents’ Dinner invitation, declaring himself 'one of the greatest presidents’

donald trump

President Donald Trump said he will attend the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images
President Donald Trump announced Monday that he plans to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an event he boycotted throughout his entire first term and in the first year of his second term, while regularly dismissing the press as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.” It would mark his first appearance at the dinner as a sitting president. Keep Reading →

Conservative Supreme Court justices curb California’s effort to shield transgender students from forced outing

supreme court chief justice john roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts attends President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a significant blow to transgender students in California, allowing parents challenging the state’s school gender identity policies to enforce a lower court injunction that restricts student confidentiality while the case moves forward on appeal. Keep Reading →

Federal workplace rights agency says Trump’s government can limit transgender employees’ bathroom usage

the entrance to men's and women's bathrooms

The federal agency that protects employees from workplace harassment said federal workers can be forced to use the bathroom that the government says they can use.

Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The federal government’s chief workplace civil rights agency has reversed course on one of its most consequential transgender rights precedents, allowing federal agencies to bar trans employees from using restrooms that align with their gender identity. Keep Reading →

Kennedy Center Honors to be renamed for Donald Trump, happening at ‘yet to be determined’ new venue

the kennedy center honors step and repeat with a blurry image of donald trump in the foreground

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Allison Robbert/Getty Images
The Kennedy Center Honors will continue even as the Washington, D.C., venue associated with them closes temporarily. They will also be rebranded with President Donald Trump’s name. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved