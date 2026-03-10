Skip to content
Bisexual Texas broker claims JPMorgan Chase forced him to participate in LGBTQ+ marketing campaign

George Gile said he lost half his clientele and faced sexual harassment at work as a result.

jpmorgan chase headquerters in nyc

People exit the JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters on February 17, 2026, in New York City.

Zamek/VIEWpress via Getty Images

A bisexual Texas stockbroker claims that JPMorgan Chase pressured him to be part of an LGBTQ+ marketing campaign. Now he’s suing for discrimination.

George Gile filed a federal lawsuit in Dallas, alleging the firm violated his rights under the Civil Rights Act and the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act. Gile worked for J.P. Morgan from 2022 through early 2025 and brought a portfolio of clients to the firm from his prior work at Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, his complaint states.

According to the lawsuit, Gile had built a significant book of business before joining the firm. He began his career in wealth management at Wells Fargo in 2008 and later worked at Morgan Stanley, where he managed a client base of 54 households generating roughly $408,000 in annual production before moving to J.P. Morgan Securities in 2022.

He is seeking damages from the firm based on the emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, and anguish caused at his workplace. JPMorgan Chase has yet to respond to his complaint in court.

According to court documents, about a month after he started working at JPMorgan Chase, the firm’s marketing director, Wendeline Dill, learned of his sexual orientation and encouraged him to market that on his professional website. She also wanted Gile to create an LGBTQ+ marketing brochure for the office. The problem, though, was that Gile wasn’t out with everyone at work, or even in his own family.

“Shortly after this, clients, co-workers, and family began to learn of Plaintiff’s sexual orientation from the website and made harassing and offensive comments towards Plaintiff based on his sex,” Gile’s lawsuit states.

In April 2023, around the time of an Anheuser-Busch publicity effort with trans actress Dylan Mulvaney, threats against LGBTQ+ people in marketing campaigns skyrocketed. That prompted Dill to take down publicity around Gile’s sexuality after he expressed concerns for the safety of himself and his family, lawyers wrote.

But Dill later said she would provide only marketing dollars for an event Gile regularly supported, the Dallas Black Tie Dinner, if he participated in LGBTQ+ marketing efforts again, his complaint alleges.

Ultimately, this contributed to significant friction between Gile and other managers, creating what he describes as a hostile work environment. He also said being outed in the office led to sexual harassment from a supervisor who once messaged him on Skype saying he was a “hotty” and suggesting he would “be f—ing a lot this weekend,” according to the complaint. Gile said the supervisor also made advances toward him at LGBTQ+ networking events, behavior he described in the lawsuit as “creepy and personally and professionally disruptive.”

Gile said he ended up losing about half his clientele after the firm began publicly promoting his sexuality and assigning him different tasks than heterosexual financial advisers in the Dallas office. When he raised concerns with management, he says he was told something to the effect of “maybe if you bring in more money, we will help you.” The lawsuit alleges that the firm later cut his annual travel and expense budget from $10,000 to $1,000 and moved him from a private office to a shared workspace without a dedicated computer.

At one point, when a coworker left the firm, and a $500,000 portfolio of client accounts became available, Gile claims the business was offered first to more experienced heterosexual advisers, and he was denied access to the new accounts.

Ultimately, Giles said in the lawsuit that he quit from JPMorgan Chase in January 2025 shortly after he was diagnosed with an ulcer that developed amid the work stress. He now works for Cetera Financial Group. Gile is seeking back pay, damages, and punitive relief, as well as court orders requiring anti-discrimination training and stronger monitoring of workplace conduct at the firm.

