Iowa House Republicans pass a bill that will make the lives of transgender residents worse

Conservative lawmakers are attempting to take away protections that some local governments have put in place to prevent discrimination against their LGBTQ+ citizens.

The golden dome of the Iowa State Capitol is visible through wire slats on a suspension bridge over a river. In front of the capitol sit a church and apartment building.

The Iowa House of Representatives has passed a bill prohibiting local governments from including gender identity in non-discrimination ordinances.

Alex Potemkin/iStock via Getty Images

The Iowa House of Delegates passed a bill Thursday that would disallow local governments from including gender identity in their non-discrimination policies.

Protections for trans residents had already been struck from the Iowa Civil Rights Act in 2025. The new bill would prohibit counties or municipalities from adopting non-discrimination policies that are “broader” or “different” from those protected under state law.

Rep. Amie Wichtendahl, a Democrat representing the Cedar Rapids area, was sworn in as Iowa’s first out trans state legislator last year. Wichtendahl said the bill makes LGBTQ+ residents feel less safe in Iowa, pushing them toward “friendlier homes in neighboring states,” the Des Moines Register reports.

“It diminishes our ability to attract new workers,” Wichrendahl said. “This bill before us today makes a mockery of our state’s most sacred values.”

Similar efforts have surfaced in other Republican-led states. In Idaho, for example, GOP lawmakers have advanced legislation that would block cities and counties from enforcing LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinances that go beyond state law, effectively wiping out protections in more than a dozen municipalities that currently prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Advocates there warn the move would erase local civil rights safeguards covering roughly a third of the state’s population.

The Iowa bill originally focused on referring local civil rights complaints to the state’s Office of Civil Rights. But removing local protections around gender identity had been proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, and folded into the bill by Republican state lawmakers. The amended bill passed 60-26, with 14 members absent or not voting.

“We’re not going to have everybody, and their mom decides they're going to have this civil rights code,” said Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a Republican representing the Hull area, according to the Des Moines Register. “It's unworkable for businesses, and it's just a crazy idea.”

For years, blue pockets in Republican-majority states have adopted local ordinances to protect LGBTQ+ residents from discrimination that would be harder to achieve on a state level.

As of this month, 14 cities and one unincorporated community of Iowa had passed non-discrimination policies including protections for gender identity, according to the Iowa Capitol Dispatch. The state legislature’s efforts to restrict trans rights have been a point of concern for many LGBTQ+ Iowans and their allies, who staged large-scale protests last year at the statehouse.

Before becoming law, the bill must first pass the Iowa Senate and then be sent to the governor’s desk for final approval. State lawmakers like Wichtendahl warn that its passage would only further ostracize trans Iowans.

“Stand up for justice, stand up for freedom, and stand up for the rights of your citizens,” Wichtendahl said. “This state is long overdue for a check on its constitutional abuses and the reckless disregard for the rights and freedoms of its citizens.”

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

The Latest

mathew shurka
National

Why gay conversion therapy survivor Mathew Shurka says people like him are needed in Congress

The New York City Democrat is the cofounder of the anti-conversion therapy project Born Perfect.

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
News

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers donate 10k to Equality Kansas after anti-trans law

The Las Culturistas podcast hosts condemned Kansas's "unconscionable and inhumane" revocation of trans people's driver's licenses at the GLAAD Media Awards.

​From left: Jackie Hamwey, Jo Butterfield, and Jake Adicoff.
Sports

Meet every LGBTQ+ athlete competing in the 2026 Paralympics

The Paralympic Winter Games are more queer than we had hoped!

​Kristi Noem
Opinion

Kristi Noem is a cautionary tale for white gay Republicans

Opinion: Proximity to (and even building) misogynistic machinery will not protect you, writes contributor Josh Ackley.

More For You

Tennessee lawmakers weigh a dozen new Republican anti-LGBTQ+ bills

tennessee legislature

Democratic State Representative Justin Pearson on the House floor after being sworn in on April 13, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Seth Herald/Getty Images
Tennessee lawmakers are taking up more than a dozen bills affecting LGBTQ+ people this week, a package advocates warn could dramatically reshape the legal landscape for queer and transgender residents. Hearings began Tuesday and continue through Wednesday at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville. Keep Reading →

Lyft steps in to offer rides after Kansas voids transgender residents’ driver’s licenses

lyft logo on a smartphone screen

Rideshare company Lyft is offering rides to people in Kansas who may be unable to drive after the state invalidated transgender residents' driver’s licenses.

Thomas Fuller/NurPhoto via Getty Images
As Kansas began abruptly voiding certain transgender residents’ driver’s licenses under a new Republican-backed law, rideshare company Lyft is drawing praise from national LGBTQ+ advocates for offering people affected a discounted ride. Keep Reading →

Idaho Republicans are trying to strip localities of nondiscrimination ordinances that protect LGBTQ+ people

a man walks across the street with a pride flag waving overhead

Tom Wheeler waves a Pride flag and yells, “Canyon County, the gays are here! We are official!" before beginning set up for the first-ever Pride festival in Canyon County. Nampa, a rural community in Idaho, hosted its first-ever Pride festival.

Kyle Green for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Idaho Republicans are advancing legislation that would void local nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ residents in more than a dozen cities. Advocates warn that it represents not merely a policy disagreement but a decisive turn toward rescinding existing civil rights protections. Keep Reading →

Kansas immediately revokes transgender residents’ driver’s licenses

a person walking past a trans pride banner

Republicans in Kansas have stripped transgender people who have updated their gender markers of ther valid driver's licenses.

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images
As of Thursday, transgender people in Kansas whose driver’s licenses do not reflect their sex assigned at birth are breaking the law if they drive, after the Republican-controlled legislature stripped them of previously valid credentials by overriding Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a sweeping new measure. More than 1,500 residents are affected, and the change took effect immediately with no grace period. “This is what fascism looks like, the Human Rights Campaign said in a post on Instagram. Keep Reading →

Idaho legislator asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage decision

A man waves the progress pride flag in front of the Supreme Court building

A same-sex marriage supporter waves a Pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building. Idaho legislators are asking the court to reconsider the historic decision.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A North Idaho state legislator is bringing back a request for the nation’s high court to overturn its 2015 landmark decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. Keep Reading →
