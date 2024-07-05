These queer farmers and ranchers are boycotting Tractor Supply and want you to join them

Tractor Supply Co., headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., operates over 2,200 stores across the United States, primarily serving rural areas. The company was previously recognized for its inclusive policies, earning a 95 out of 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. However, after conservatives bullied the company for its inclusive policies for close to three weeks, on Thursday, Tractor Supply announced it would eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion roles , end sponsorships of non-business activities such as Pride festivals, and withdraw its goals for reducing carbon emissions.

The decision has ignited a significant backlash from the LGBTQ + community, particularly those who shop at the feed and farm supplier for their businesses. The rural retailer, previously celebrated for its inclusive policies, now faces criticism and boycotts from former loyal customers. Queer farmers aren't simply letting Tractor Supply's decision go without their feelings known.



Standing up for inclusion

Beth Hyman, co-founder of Squirrelwood Equine Sanctuary in New York , has been a long-time customer of Tractor Supply. Her sanctuary, which spans 92 acres and houses around 70 animals, has relied on Tractor Supply for essential supplies, more than $65,000 annually. The recent policy changes have left her feeling betrayed.

“Last week, I started getting a lot of emails and messages from our supporters asking if we were going to make a statement about Tractor Supply,” Hyman said in an interview with The Advocate. “At first, I thought maybe they got hacked because it seemed so out of character.”

Determined to confirm the news, Hyman visited her local Tractor Supply store and spoke with the manager. “He was just as shocked as I was,” she recalled. “But we had to make a stand. We couldn’t support a company that didn’t support us.”

Hyman took to X (formerly Twitter ) to express her disappointment in a post. Her post quickly gained traction, receiving thousands of likes and shares. It has been seen more than 5 million times. “We don’t take political stances, but this isn’t political—it’s about basic human rights,” Hyman said. “The response online was overwhelming. It was encouraging to see so many people stand with us.”

Fighting for their dream

Don Martin, who co-owns a horse training and boarding facility with his husband in Illinois , shared a similar sentiment. The couple’s 10-acre facility, which includes extensive training arenas and housing for horses, has relied heavily on Tractor Supply for its operational needs, spending thousands of dollars each year.

“Tractor Supply was our lifeline,” Martin said. “From grain to gate hooks, they had everything we needed at prices we could afford.”

The company’s abrupt policy shift felt like a personal betrayal. “Their statement about returning to their roots and values was a slap in the face,” Martin remarked. “We didn’t ask for special treatment—just respect and inclusion.”

Born in West Virginia and growing up in Texas , Martin lived in a tiny town with fewer than 600 people. He said he was disgusted by the assumption that LGBTQ+ people aren’t “out here” – the tagline of Tractor Supply.

Martin’s video calling out Tractor Supply also went viral. In the video, Martin poignantly addressed the company: “Tractor Supply, I know that you’re never going to see this, and you probably don’t care, but I’m gay, and this is my horse ranch.” He continued, “Our ranch has gotten by on the skin of its teeth every year since it opened. Like a lot of businesses involving agriculture or livestock, I mean, your Tractor Supply. I don’t have to tell you about the decreased growing season, the lack of hay, and how increased costs due to the supply chain crisis a few years ago have made working with the land difficult.”

@headonfirepod Dear @TractorSupply… Those folks aren’t your customer. I am. Or, at least, I was.

Martin emphasized the values of rural communities he grew up with, which he felt Tractor Supply had abandoned. “The culture of rural areas, the bringing of a covered dish when someone’s sick, the pitching in when someone’s down on their luck—the way small-town folks fiercely defend their own,” he said. “It’s a culture that’s diverse and equitable and inclusive.”

Tractor Supply leaned hard into exclusion in its statement, writing, “Going forward, we will ensure our activities and giving tie directly to our business. For instance, this means we will further focus on rural America priorities, including agricultural education, animal welfare, veteran causes, and being a good neighbor.”

CEO Hal Lawton emailed employees about these sweeping changes, expressing a need to realign with core values. “It has become clear to me over the last few weeks that some of the actions we have taken as a company have veered us off course, losing our balance as we work to serve and reflect the values and perspectives of all our customers and Team Members—those we care about so much,” Lawton wrote. “We are passionate about being good neighbors in our hometowns because without you, we would not be what we are.”

As a podcast host and author, Martin said he has a significant platform that he chose to use to highlight the disturbing decision by Tractor Supply.

“I’ve been using my platform to highlight how these corporate decisions impact real people,” he said. “The support I’ve received has been incredible. It’s heartening to see that there are so many allies out there.”

Wider implications

The backlash against Tractor Supply underscores a broader trend of corporations reevaluating their DEI initiatives in response to political pressure. This shift has significant implications for marginalized communities, particularly in rural areas where resources and support systems are already limited.

John Boyd Jr., president and founder of the National Black Farmers Association, expressed his dismay at Tractor Supply’s decision, calling for the resignation of the company’s CEO. “I see this as rolling back the clock with race relations—because the country is so divided on race, especially in rural America,” Boyd said in an interview with the Associated Press. He emphasized that such moves harm not just LGBTQ+ individuals but also Black farmers and other minority groups who have relied on Tractor Supply’s support.

“Seeing a company like Tractor Supply, which had been a beacon of inclusion, retreat under pressure is alarming,” Martin said. “It sends a message that our identities and contributions are expendable.”

Hyman echoed this concern.

“For many of us, seeing ourselves reflected in corporate policies was validating,” she said. “When that visibility is stripped away, it can feel like we’re being pushed back into the shadows.”

A call to action

Despite the setback, both Hyman and Martin remain hopeful. “We need to hold corporations accountable for their actions,” Hyman asserted. “If enough of us speak out, we can drive meaningful change.”

The backlash against Tractor Supply has added to conversations about the role of corporations in promoting diversity and inclusion. As The Associated Press reports, the company’s retreat under conservative pressure highlights the fragile nature of corporate commitments to social justice.

From Your Site Articles Tractor Supply caves to far-right homophobia and bigotry and drops all LGBTQ+ support ›

For Hyman and Martin, the journey ahead is straightforward. “We won’t support businesses that don’t support us,” Martin declared. “Our dollars have power, and we need to use them wisely.”