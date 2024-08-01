Who is Robby Starbuck? This is the anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theorist convincing companies to drop DEI

Corporations are basing their policies off the words of a man who believes that chemicals turn children LGBTQ+ and the COVID-19 vaccine caused Matthew Perry's death.



Robby Starbuck, a failed filmmaker turned failed congressional candidate, has been one of the loudest conservative voices targeting companies for their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. He began zeroing in on farming corporations in June by directing his 520,000 X followers to boycott Tractor Supply over its LGBTQ+ resources.



“It’s time to expose Tractor Supply,” Starbuck said, listing grievances such as “LGBTQIA+ training for employees, funding pride/dra g events, a DEI Council, funding sex changes, climate change activism, Pride month decorations in the office, DEI hiring practices, and LGBTQIA+ events at work.”

Starbuck accused the company’s CEO Hal Lawton of promoting “woke priorities” that do not align with Tractor Supply’s customer base, then urged his followers to contact Tractor Supply’s corporate office and make their opposition known.

Tractor Supply announced days later that it would dismantle all DEI efforts, and removed all DEI-related content from its website. The company wrote in its statement : “We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them. We have taken this feedback to heart."

Starbuck shortly afterward targeted John Deere, releasing a video slamming its “LGBTQ and race based” employee resources. He demanded the company end DEI efforts “entirely” and stop participating in the Human Rights Campaign’s corporate equality index. John Deere later announced that it would no longer be supporting “social or cultural awareness” efforts.

Eric Bloem, vice president of programs and corporate advocacy at the Human Rights Campaign , condemned John Deere’s decision as “a direct result of a coordinated attack by far-right extremists on American business.”

Before turning his attention to corporations, Starbuck made a name for himself attacking transgender people. He and his wife, Landon, produced a documentary together perpetuating the same conspiracy theory spouted by disgraced commentator Alex Jones — that toxic chemicals are causing children to identify as LGBTQ+. Starbuck falsely asserted that exposure to the pesticide atrazine turned amphibians "gay,” prompting male frogs to mate — a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

Starbuck has also claimed that displaying pride flags is “grooming and indoctrination," and supported the unsubstantiated notion that transgender people transition to assault women in public bathrooms (transgender people are far more likely to be the victims of violent assaults.)

After the death of beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry in October 2023, Starbuck baselessly suggested his passing was not due to ketamine, as the autopsy found, but was instead caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

