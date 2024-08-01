Scroll To Top
News

Who is Robby Starbuck? This is the anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theorist convincing companies to drop DEI

Robby Starbuck
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The anti-DEI movement sweeping corporations is being pushed by a man who believes that chemicals turn children LGBTQ+ and the COVID-19 vaccine caused Matthew Perry's death.

Corporations are basing their policies off the words of a man who believes that chemicals turn children LGBTQ+ and the COVID-19 vaccine caused Matthew Perry's death.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Robby Starbuck, a failed filmmaker turned failed congressional candidate, has been one of the loudest conservative voices targeting companies for their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. He began zeroing in on farming corporations in June by directing his 520,000 X followers to boycott Tractor Supply over its LGBTQ+ resources.

“It’s time to expose Tractor Supply,” Starbuck said, listing grievances such as “LGBTQIA+ training for employees, funding pride/drag events, a DEI Council, funding sex changes, climate change activism, Pride month decorations in the office, DEI hiring practices, and LGBTQIA+ events at work.”

Starbuck accused the company’s CEO Hal Lawton of promoting “woke priorities” that do not align with Tractor Supply’s customer base, then urged his followers to contact Tractor Supply’s corporate office and make their opposition known.

Tractor Supply announced days later that it would dismantle all DEI efforts, and removed all DEI-related content from its website. The company wrote in itsstatement: “We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them. We have taken this feedback to heart."

Starbuck shortly afterward targeted John Deere, releasing a video slamming its “LGBTQ and race based” employee resources. He demanded the company end DEI efforts “entirely” and stop participating in the Human Rights Campaign’s corporate equality index. John Deere later announced that it would no longer be supporting “social or cultural awareness” efforts.

Eric Bloem, vice president of programs and corporate advocacy at the Human Rights Campaign, condemned John Deere’s decision as “a direct result of a coordinated attack by far-right extremists on American business.”

Before turning his attention to corporations, Starbuck made a name for himself attacking transgender people. He and his wife, Landon, produced a documentary together perpetuating the same conspiracy theory spouted by disgraced commentator Alex Jones — that toxic chemicals are causing children to identify as LGBTQ+. Starbuck falsely asserted that exposure to the pesticide atrazine turned amphibians "gay,” prompting male frogs to mate — a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

Starbuck has also claimed that displaying pride flags is “grooming and indoctrination," and supported the unsubstantiated notion that transgender people transition to assault women in public bathrooms (transgender people are far more likely to be the victims of violent assaults.)

After the death of beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry in October 2023, Starbuck baselessly suggested his passing was not due to ketamine, as the autopsy found, but was instead caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedBusinessPeople
covid-19 pandemicalex jonesatrazineboycottconspiracy theoriesconspiracy theoristcovid-19 vaccinedeidiversity equity and inclusiongay frogsgroominghomophobiahuman rights campaignjohn deerematthew perryrobby starbucktractor supplytransphobiapeople
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio