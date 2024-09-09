Scroll To Top
News

Companies dropping DEI will face consequences — 80% of LGBTQ+ adults support boycotts: report

buynothing blackout boycott blackfriday dontshop protest streetmarch
a katz/shutterstock

80 percent of LGBTQ+ would boycott a company that rolled back DEI initiatives,including stopping shopping at, utilizing, and/or purchasing its services.

In caving to conservatives, companies abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices stand to lose a robust and growing demographic.

A recent survey of LGBTQ+ adults from the HRC and Community Marketing & Insights, Inc found that over 80 percent would boycott a company that rolled back DEI initiatives,including stopping shopping at, utilizing, and/or purchasing its services.

More than 75.7 percentsaid they would have a less favorable opinion of that company, and over half (52.5 percent) would urge others to boycott the company, including by posting negative company reviews and sharing their concerns on social media

Of the LGBTQ+ adults that work for companies abandoning DEI, one-fifth (19.6 percent) would quit or start lookingfor a new job, almost three-quarters (72.4 percent)wouldfeel less included and accepted at work, and one-third (33.6 percent) feel their productivity would suffer.

Over half a dozen companies have recently announced they will be rolling back DEI and employee support initiatives after receiving threats online from fringe conservative extremist and failed filmmaker Robby Starbuck. Starbuck has used his over half a million followers the platform to target companies and bully them into dropping DEI, notoriously succeeding with John Deere and Tractor Supply earlier this year, and recently with Jack Daniel's, Harley Davidson, Lowe's Home Improvement, and Molson Coors.

Starbuck also believes, among other things, that chemicals turn children LGBTQ+ and that the COVID-19 vaccine caused beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry's death (neither are true).

LGBTQ+ adults believe that companies can show support for the community by participating in the HRC's Corporate Equality Index and earning a perfect score (93.5 percent), donating money to LGBTQ+ nonprofits (93 percent), and sponsoring Pride events (87.7 percent) all of which the above companies have recently reversed their support of.

Orlando Gonzales, HRC’s Senior Vice President of Programs, Research, and Training, said in a statement that "this new data confirms that companies like Molson Coors, Ford, and others that abandon their values and backtrack from commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion risk losing both top employee talent and consumer dollars.”

“The LGBTQ+ community is an economic powerhouse, and we want to work for and support companies who support us," Gonzales said. "Attacks on DEI initiatives are shortsighted and make our workplaces less safe and less inclusive for hard-working Americans of all demographics and backgrounds."

From Your Site Articles
NewsHuman Rights Campaign (HRC)RM Editors PickNon-topicsYahoo FeedBusiness
boycottcorporate equality indexdeidiversity equity inclusionharley davidsonhrchuman rights campaignjack daniel'sjohn deerelgbtq adultslgbtq nonprofitslowe's home improvementmolson coorsreportrobby starbucksurveytractor supplynews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio