Major companies are ending DEI programs. Here's how an LGBTQ+ group is taking them to task

Are Ford, Coors, and Lowe’s still safe places for LGBTQ employees to work?

The companies were among seven major employers who saw deductions in Human Rights Campaign’s latest Corporate Equality Index scores. Ford, Molson Coors, Tractor Supply, John Deere, Lowe’s, Harley-Davidson and Brown-Forman all suffered significant blows in their ratings for abandoning commitments to inclusion and responsible corporate citizenship, according to HRC.

“We need to tell the full story. There are a handful of companies that are making these poor, short-sighted decisions and it’s our responsibility to hold them accountable,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The organization said the reduction in scores came after the businesses in question bowed to anti-LGBTQ pressure and backed off of policies and practices intended to create inclusive work spaces for all employees.

The hit should come as no surprise for the brands, which all appeared to abandon diversity, equity and inclusion practices in response to a far-right social media campaign advanced by conspiracy theorist and failed filmmaker Robby Starbuck. Molson Coors just this week was the latest to abandon its DEI program, following John Deere , Tractor Supply , Harley-Davidson and Lowe’s doing the same.

But Robinson stressed there’s plenty of good news to report on corporate protections of LGBTQ workers, including for transgender employees, despite political targeting of the population.

“In the 2025 CEI that will come out early next year, we are working with more than 1,400 companies, representing over 21 million employees.” Robinson said. “That is the highest participation in our Corporate Equality Index that we have ever had.”

In total, 1,384 companies actively participated in the CEI index this year, up 128 from 2022.

Overall, HRC found that 974 companies indexed have gender transition guidelines, a 60 percent increase. The survey also found 63 percent of participating companies now have LGBTQ+ benefits guides for workers.

While several high-profile brands have stepped away from the equality fight, more corporations than ever are investing in inclusion, Robinson said.

“What I want to make clear is this is not where the majority of the companies are. It’s not just out of the kindness of their heart, it is because they know that this is what their workforce and consumers demand,” Robinson said. “Bottom line, this is the best thing to do for businesses. That’s why we’re seeing so much energy from employees, consumers, and shareholders starting to push back on the decisions these few companies have made.”

The index this year shows 91 percent of graded companies now include sexual orientation and gender identity in nondiscrimination policies. About 70 percent documented inclusive benefits for both same-sex and different-sex spouses and partners, and 94 percent offer at least one transgender inclusive benefits plan with market-standard coverage.