Scroll To Top
Health

Walmart and MISTR to offer free at-home HIV testing kits

Walmart store
Framalicious/Shutterstock

A new pilot program that kicks off July 25 will offer free at-home HIV testing kits in seven Georgia Walmart stores.

A new partnership between PrEP telemedicine startup MISTR and Walmart aims to make at-home HIV testing more affordable and accessible.

Starting July 25, MISTR will provide at-home HIV testing kits in seven Walmart stores in the greater Atlanta area as part of a pilot program. Store locations include Atlanta, Stockbridge, Morrow, Decatur, and Ellenwood. Customers living in these areas can walk into one of the pilot program stores and pick up a kit from the pharmacy free of charge, according to a MISTR press release. Users take the kit home, follow instructions, and register as a user with MISTR to receive their results, along with any relevant treatment resources.

The move is the latest in MISTR’s efforts to expand its product line of sexual health telemedicine. In April of this year, the company rolled out access to Doxycycline Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (DoxyPEP), which has been shown to reduce the likelihood of transmission of syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea by about 60 percent when taken within 72 hours of exposure. More than 2.5 million cases of syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea were reported in 2022, with gay and bisexual men reporting exposure at higher rates.

“If someone's getting tested for HIV, then they're at risk for HIV and should be on PrEP,” MISTR founder Tristan Schukraft told The Advocate. “A lot of people outside of the gay community are unaware of what PrEP is and how it can protect them. With each of these kits, there will be information on PrEP, and when [users] get results back, they'll be encouraged to get on it.”

A report published last year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the Atlanta metro area had the third-highest HIV infection rate in the nation in 2021, and 52 percent of all new infections in the U.S. that year happened in the South. Fulton and Dekalb counties also had the first- and second-highest rate of new infections in the country, with about 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Of the roughly 36,000 new HIV infections in the U.S. that year, 71 percent were among gay, bisexual, and other men who reported male-to-male sexual contact, 22 percent were among people who reported heterosexual contact, and the remaining 7 percent were among people who inject drugs, the report said. U.S. clinical trials for a twice-a-year HIV prevention injection of the antiretroviral drug lenacapavir began in June, according to the National Institutes of Health; lenacapavir has already been approved by the FDA for HIV treatment.

“I'm really proud of Walmart because they're taking this challenge on, and I'm excited about this because it’s outside the box,” Schukraft said. “A lot of people may not think of Walmart as very forward-thinking when it comes to HIV and whatnot, so I think it's great what they're doing, and we're really excited to partner.”

Since launching in 2018 at Palm Springs Pride, MISTR’s no-cost access to PrEP has attracted over 350,000 patients, as well as years of cash burn, since the health startup fronts the cost of the labs, according to the company. Schukraft says this deficit has since been closed by achieving critical mass, and that the main objective of the pilot program with Walmart is to prove consumer interest and increase awareness about free access to at-home HIV testing.

“If we ran out of test kits on the first day, we’d be really happy,” he said.

From Your Site Articles
HealthYahoo FeedNewsBusiness
athome hiv testingatlantachlamydiadoxycycline postexposure prophylaxisgeorgiagonorrhealenacapavirmistrprep telemedicinesyphilistristan schukraftwalmart
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Nick Wolny

Read Full Bio