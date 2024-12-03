Scroll To Top
Crime

Three teens may be charged in assault on trans boy in Massachusetts

The wooded area near Gloucester, Mass., known as Dogtown
C Belt/Shutterstock

The wooded area near Gloucester, Mass., known as Dogtown

But authorities are not seeking hate-crimes charges.

The Gloucester, Mass., Police Department is pursuing charges against three teenagers in connection with an attack on a transgender boy in August.

The assault on the boy, Jayden Tkaczyk, 16, occurred August 30 in a wooded area known as Dogtown where he was hanging out with friends. He said at the time that the attackers used the f slur as they punched and stomped him, and he was left with a head injury, a broken bone in his face, nerve damage, and bruises throughout his body.

The police department has filed applications for criminal complaints in Gloucester Juvenile Court, seeking assault and battery charges against three teenage boys, according to a Friday press release from the police. Two are 17 and one is 16. Their names have not been released because they are minors.

They will now go before a clerk magistrate, who will determine if there is probable cause for the charges to go forward.

Hate-crimes specialists investigated the attack, but the evidence “did not ultimately support hate crime charges,” the release says, even though Tkaczyk said he had been bullied extensively for being trans, and his mother said she believed the assault was a hate crime. “Stomping on my son’s head while saying that slur is a hate crime,” his mother told Boston TV station WBZ in September. She has been variously identified as Jasmine or Nicole Tkaczyk.

Some media outlets have sought comment from the family since the pending charges were announced but have not received a response.

In September, Jayden Tkaczyk said his assailants were members of the Gloucester High School football team, which he played on as a sophomore. He now is a junior at a different school.

“I played on it for about a week or two before I had to quit because of the threats they were making towards me,” he told NBC News at the time. Also, one of the suspects was dating his former girlfriend, he said.

“Our department conducted a meticulous, thorough, and compassionate investigation, and the resulting charges are consistent with the evidence,” Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said in the press release. “Our thoughts remain with the victim, who suffered significant injuries in this attack.”

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police assisted the Gloucester Police Department in the investigation.

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
