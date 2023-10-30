Scroll To Top
Crime

Dominic DuPree, Gender-Nonconforming Entrepreneur, Gunned Down in Chicago

Dominic DuPree
Image: threads @legalhelpfirm

DuPree is one of many victims of gun violence among the trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming population.

Dominic DuPree, 25, a Black gender-nonconforming person, was shot to death October 13 in Chicago.

DuPree was in a vehicle when they were shot multiple times, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. They were pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests has been made.

DuPree, also known as Dominic Palace, was an entrepreneur who operated the businesses Private Protection Division LLC in Gary, Ind., and Hondo IV Lawncare & Snow Removal LLC.

“Dominic’s social media is filled with Chicago sports teams and athletes, political figures, Tyler Perry movies, and their favorite TV shows,” Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents notes.

DuPree was the fourth gender-nonconforming person killed in the U.S. in 2023 and the second gender-nonconforming person killed in a month, according to the Human Rights Campaign. They are the 17th transgender or gender-nonconforming person killed in 2023 with a gun, out of more than 20 known victims of fatal violence among this population overall. HRC’s tracking has found that since 2013, at least 231 transgender and gender-nonconforming victims of fatal violence have been killed with a firearm, approximately 70 percent of all deaths identified to date.

“Dominic had an entrepreneurial spirit and was passionate about providing services to help others,” Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for HRC’s Transgender Justice Initiative, said in a press release. “Dominic was only 25, loved by so many people, and surely had so much more to give. We must all work to stop the horrific gun violence that too often takes the lives of Black transgender and gender-nonconforming people."

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedIllinois
African AmericansChicagoDominic PalaceGender-NonconformingGun ViolenceNonbinaryPrivate Protection Division LLCTransgendercrimedominic dupree
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories