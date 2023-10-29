Scroll To Top
The Advocates

Tori Cooper's Work Is Trans Liberation

Tori Cooper's Work Is Trans Liberation
Getty Images

This Advocate of the Year knows all LGBTQ+ people deserve health and happiness.

Tori Cooper has spent her life saving lives. After years as the guardian angel of Atlanta’s trans and HIV communities, Cooper now brings her experience to a national level as the Human Rights Campaign’s director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative. “In this role, her focus includes economic empowerment; capacity building programs; public safety; and expanded public education campaigns,” according to HRC, the nation’s most prominent organization fighting for LGBTQ+ equality.

Before she got to this point in her career, the Virginia-bred Cooper moved mountains in Atlanta, where she worked at all levels of service, from volunteer to founder of Advocates for Better Care Atlanta, which provides health needs for the city’s forgotten residents. Just prior to joining HRC, she served as a consultant and prevention specialist at Atlanta’s Positive Impact Health Centers, providing HIV care to trans folks and other marginalized individuals.

Cooper’s advocacy was recognized by none other than President Joe Biden when he appointed her to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV & AIDS early in his term. Amid all this, Cooper obtained a Master's degree in Public Health.

“I am compelled to devote so much work and energy to trans and LGBQ+ folks because this is my family and it’s simply the right thing to do,” Cooper says about her life’s work. “The first time someone called me an activist, I asked them not to use that word because I felt like I wasn’t doing enough at that time. Since then, I have dedicated my life to ensuring that trans folks don’t have to dirty their feet in the mud like I did, and that they can walk freely through doors that were closed in the faces of the trans trailblazers that came before us.”

“My hope is that moving forward the trans community doesn’t have to fight as hard to be seen as humans who are worthy of love and respect. My trans family needs to understand their collective and individual powers and have every opportunity to find peace, liberation and happiness in their journey.”

From Your Site Articles
The AdvocatesHIVWomenHuman Rights Campaign (HRC)Non-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgender
womenexclusiveTransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories