Scroll To Top
Crime

Charges dropped against Florida family accused of blinding gay man in brutal assault

Makarenko family florida dropped all charges alleged homophobic hate crime

The alleged victim said the family was upset after discovering he was romantically involved with one of the sons.

Prosecutors in Florida have dropped all charges against a family accused of an alleged homophobic hate crime so savage that it left the alleged boyfriend of one of the male suspects medically blind.

The alleged victim was 31 at the time of the attack on August 2, 2022. He at first denied any knowledge of his attackers or the motive behind the alleged attack. Six months later, though, he told investigators he was in a sexual relationship with Oleh Makarenko and that the alleged attack occurred after the Makarenko family discovered both their alleged relationship and Oleh’s sexuality.

Oleh, his mother and father Inna and Yevhen Makarenko, and brothers Pavel and Vladyslav Makarenko were originally arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into the alleged victim’s residence in Pompano Beach and beating, kicking, and punching him.

Prosecutors subsequently dropped charges against Vladyslav after he presented proof that he was out of town at the time of the alleged assault. Yesterday, prosecutors dropped all charges against the remaining family members.

“The primary issue that has arisen in this case is the lack of evidence and identification of the alleged attackers,” prosecutors wrote in a closing memo seen by local ABC affiliate WPLG. “Officers who first responded to the scene were suspicious that the victim was not being truthful in what happened to him.”

Following the alleged assault, the man did not call police but was only discovered by deputies the following day who saw the door open and investigated while responding to an unrelated call in the area, according to local CBS affiliate WFOR. The victim told police he had fallen after drinking alcohol, and that he didn’t remember what happened afterward. Six months later, though, he changed his story and claimed he lied to the police on the scene because he wanted to protect Oleh from his family.

The Makarenko family steadfastly maintained their innocence throughout the entire process. When charges were dropped against his brother in January of last year, Oleh noted the alleged victim had provided investigators with a sworn statement saying the brother helped in the attack.

“Turned out he wasn't there,” Oleh said following that court appearance according to WSVN. “If that was a lie that was proven and charges were dropped against my brother, what’s the probability that everything else in his statement is a lie?”

Prosecutors wrote in their closing memo they believed a crime occurred but that a conviction against the Markarenkos was unlikely.

The Markarenkos were charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling, and kidnapping with a hate crime enhancement. They had faced up to life in prison for each of the charges if convicted.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeNon-topicsYahoo FeedNewsFlorida
crimefamilyfloridahate crimemakarenko
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio