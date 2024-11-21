Ex-marine who allegedly tore down tattoo shop's Pride flag charged with hate crime

A former member of the U.S. Marine Corps has been charged with a hate crime after a Maryland tattoo shop's surveillance camera seemingly caught him tearing down their LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

Benjamin Michael, 44, was seen walking by the Dapper Dog Tattoo Shop in Annapolis around 1 a.m. Nov. 15 when he stopped and allegedly tore down a Pride flag the business had displayed by its door, video posted by owner Charlie Garrett seems to show. Michael allegedly took the flag, which read "ABIDE NO HATRED," and put it in a nearby trash can.

Garrett contacted the police afterward and posted footage of the incident on social media, asking for help identifying the man and promising "anyone who provides us information leading to his arrest will get hooked up big time from an artist of their choosing, free of charge."