Scroll To Top
News

Christian lifeguard can't handle standing near a Pride flag, sues Los Angeles

rainbow Life guard tower los angeles california lgbtq pride month Christian lifeguard body cross necklace
Shutterstock Creative

Who's the snowflake now?

A Christian lifeguard is suing the city of Los Angeles for "severe emotional distress" after he was stationed near a Pride flag last year.

Jeffery Little, who has worked for the city for 22 years, filed a lawsuit on Friday claiming he is being discriminated against for his evangelical faith by being made to stand in the same vicinity as the Progress Pride flag. Little alleges he was suspended from his role with the department’s background investigation unit last year after he took down three LGBTQ+ flags during Pride month.

The Los Angeles county board of supervisors voted last year to require the rainbow banner be flown during the month of June at government buildings, which includes lifeguard stands. Little, who claimed the flags present a “direct conflict” with his religious beliefs, fought to be placed at stations that would not fly the flag, as they did not have the right flag poles to fly any banner.

Little arrived to his station at Dockweiler Beach on June 21, 2023 and found three nearby facilities displaying the flag, ordered by the lifeguard division's chief, according to the complaint. After he removed them, Little said he was given a "direct order" from the chief to ensure the flag was displayed throughout the month.

Little is accusing the department of “religious discrimination” and “retaliation," alleging that officials did not “substantively engage" with his objections and instead threatened "discipline and eventual termination for failure to raise the Progress Pride flag.” He is asking for damages based on "severe emotional distress" and a “standing exemption” from raising the flag.

The lifeguard seemed particularly triggered by the turquoise and pink stripes on the original Pride flag designed by Gilbert Baker, which represent magic and sex, respectively. Those two stripes are, notably, not on the Progress Pride flag, the subject of Little's suit. Still, Little claimed that queer identity goes against the "purpose of the human person."

“The Progress Pride Flag symbolizes and advances a range of disputed viewpoints, both religious and moral, regarding the family, the nature of marriage and human sexuality, the promotion of certain sexual practices, and the identity, nature, and purpose of the human person," the lawsuit reads. "Additionally, particular aspects of the Progress Pride Flag were originally intended by its creators, and echoed by the Board in its motion, to signify ‘sex,’ ‘magic,’ and ‘spirit’, among other ideological and spiritual notions.”

Little typically works at Will Rogers Beach, long considered a safe space among LGBTQ+ beach goers. The beach is so popular with queer residents and visitors that it earned the nickname "Ginger Rogers Beach."

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawPrideCaliforniaReligionChristianityYahoo Feed
evangelical christiansreligious freedomcaliforniadockweiler beachgilbert bakerginger rogers beachjeffery littlelawsuitslifeguardlifeguard stationslos angelespride flagpride monthprogress pride flagreligious discriminationwill rogers beachnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio