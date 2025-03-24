Scroll To Top
Crime

Rebecca Marodi murder: Wife accused of fatally stabbing fire captain detained in Mexico

Yolanda Olenjniczak, also known as Yolanda Marodi, was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Mexico on suspicion of murder.

Over a month after a fire captain was fatally stabbed, her wife has been detained in Mexico on suspicion of murder.

Rebecca Marodi, 49, was found stabbed to death last month at her home in Ramona, Calif., about 40 miles from San Diego. Yolanda Olenjniczak, 54, who had been married to Marodi for the past two years, was identified as the lead suspect by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Olenjniczak, also known as Yolanda Marodi, was arrested Saturday at a hotel in the city of Mexicali, the sheriff's office said in a statement, and was released to U.S. Marshals at a Port of Entry. She will be charged with murder, and will remain in custody.

Olenjniczak reportedly crossed into Mexico in her vehicle via the San Ysidro port of entry on on February 17, the day Marodi was found dead. She was seen on surveillance video earlier in the evening arguing with Marodi and physically assaulting her, then later fleeing the scene shortly before Marodi's mother arrived.

Olenjniczak was previously convicted of felony voluntary manslaughter in 2000 for fatally stabbing James Olejniczak Jr., her estranged husband with whom she shares a daughter. She pleaded guilty in 2003, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2004.

Rebecca Marodi, who had been a firefighter for more than 30 years, was recently helping to fight the wildfires in Los Angeles. She would have turned 50 in June, and was planning to retire.

“Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues,” Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department said in a press release. “Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
