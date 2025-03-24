Rebecca Marodi murder: Wife accused of fatally stabbing fire captain detained in Mexico

Over a month after a fire captain was fatally stabbed, her wife has been detained in Mexico on suspicion of murder.

Rebecca Marodi, 49, was found stabbed to death last month at her home in Ramona, Calif., about 40 miles from San Diego. Yolanda Olenjniczak, 54, who had been married to Marodi for the past two years, was identified as the lead suspect by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Olenjniczak, also known as Yolanda Marodi, was arrested Saturday at a hotel in the city of Mexicali, the sheriff's office said in a statement, and was released to U.S. Marshals at a Port of Entry. She will be charged with murder, and will remain in custody.

Olenjniczak reportedly crossed into Mexico in her vehicle via the San Ysidro port of entry on on February 17, the day Marodi was found dead. She was seen on surveillance video earlier in the evening arguing with Marodi and physically assaulting her, then later fleeing the scene shortly before Marodi's mother arrived.

Olenjniczak was previously convicted of felony voluntary manslaughter in 2000 for fatally stabbing James Olejniczak Jr., her estranged husband with whom she shares a daughter. She pleaded guilty in 2003, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2004.

Rebecca Marodi, who had been a firefighter for more than 30 years, was recently helping to fight the wildfires in Los Angeles. She would have turned 50 in June, and was planning to retire.

“Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues,” Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department said in a press release. “Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”