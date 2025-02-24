Wife accused of fatally stabbing fire captain was convicted of killing her first husband

The woman suspected of fatally stabbing her wife, fire captain Rebecca Marodi, was convicted of killing her first husband over two decades ago.

Marodi, 49, was found stabbed to death last week at her home in Ramona, Calif., about 40 miles from San Diego. Yolanda Olenjniczak, 54, who had been married to Marodi for the past two years, has been identified as the lead suspect by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Olenjniczak, also known as Yolanda Marodi, was convicted of felony voluntary manslaughter in 2000 for fatally stabbing James Olejniczak Jr., her estranged husband with whom she shares a daughter. She pleaded guilty in 2003, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2004.

Nancy Hayworth, James Olejniczak’s mother, recently toldThe Washington Post that Marodi's killing has brought back memories of her son's death while reigniting her emotions over the short sentence. Hayworth has also offered to provide support for Marodi’s family if they so desire.

“I can go a while and not think about it too much. It just hurts. I get mad because he’s gone. He shouldn’t be gone,” she said. “I just can’t wrap my head around it. My heart goes out to Becky’s family.”

Rebecca Marodi, who had been a firefighter for more than 30 years, was recently helping to fight the wildfires in Los Angeles. She would have turned 50 in June, and was planning to retire.

“Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues,” Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department said in a press release. “Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

Olejniczak's whereabouts are not currently known. Anyone with information about Olejniczak and her whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200.