Gay Days Orlando canceled, citing sponsor losses and mounting pressures on LGBTQ+ gatherings

For more than three decades, Gay Days Orlando has functioned as both pilgrimage and proof of concept: a rolling, red-shirted demonstration that queer visibility could be festive, that tourism could be political, and that a loosely organized day at the theme parks could grow into one of the largest LGBTQ+ travel events in the country. This week, its organizers said they are pressing pause.

In a statement posted online on Sunday, Gay Days announced it would not hold its June 4-7, 2026 event that usually sees thousands of queer people gather in Orlando to enjoy the city's many theme parks and attractions. Organizers cited the current political climate. They specified that changes to its host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and what they described as broader challenges facing LGBTQ+ events nationwide led them to cancel the 35th-anniversary event. The group said the decision made it “impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves.”

“This is a pause — not an ending,” the statement said, promising a return in a reimagined and “more sustainable” form.

The Advocate contacted Gay Days organizers seeking comment beyond the statement, but did not receive a response.

The announcement lands in a Florida that has grown increasingly inhospitable to public expressions of LGBTQ+ life. A bill now pending in the state legislature, dubbed the “Anti-Diversity in Local Government” bill by Equality Florida, would bar cities and counties from taking actions that recognize or respond to differences based on race, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation, with limited exceptions. The proposal would repeal existing programs, ban funding for them, and threaten local officials with removal from office for activities broadly labeled “diversity, equity, or inclusion.”

Contestants wait to hear who will win the Miss Gay Days Pageant at the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld on June 03, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If enacted, the measure could effectively prohibit local governments from hosting or supporting Pride events, offering LGBTQ+ cultural competency training, or even recognizing observances such as Black History Month, according to advocates. They warn that the bill’s language is so broad that it would allow any resident to sue a municipality they believe is in violation, raising the prospect that even routine cultural or religious recognitions could become targets of litigation.

Gay Days predates this political moment by decades. It began in 1991 as a single-day, grassroots outing in which LGBTQ+ visitors were encouraged to wear red shirts and make themselves visible at Orlando-area theme parks. In its early years, the gathering was so politically charged that Disney posted signs at park entrances warning guests that “members of the gay community” would be visiting that day — a moment that, as Orlando Weekly reported in 2000, helped force the company to publicly acknowledge a queer presence it could no longer pretend did not exist.

Over time, Gay Days grew into a five-day vacation and festival, spanning theme park visits, pool parties, circuit party events, concerts, and large-scale gatherings across Central Florida.

According to the organization’s own history, the event has drawn well over 150,000 attendees in peak years, with some estimates reaching 180,000 visitors from around the world, injecting tens of millions of dollars into the local economy and, in some years, more than $100 million. By the late 1990s, Gay Days had become a year-round operation under Gay Days, Inc., with formal ties to Florida’s tourism agencies and national LGBTQ+ travel organizations. Though never an official Disney-sponsored event, it became synonymous with the image of red-shirted crowds moving through the parks, a kind of soft-power pageant of presence.

Gay Days is not the only major LGBTQ+ travel weekend built around Orlando’s theme parks. One Magical Weekend, a separate, independently produced event, has drawn thousands of LGBTQ+ travelers for a slate of ticketed pool parties, nightlife events, and resort programming timed around the same early-June period. The event is now operated by Pineapple Healthcare, which uses it as a fundraiser, according to Ethan Suarez, the company’s chief executive officer.

Participants of "Gay day" gather to pose for a photo at Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images

After Gay Days announced its pause, One Magical Weekend acknowledged the decision in a post to followers, writing that it was “heartbroken to see another beloved event take a pause” and that “pride traditions matter.” At the same time, the organizers said demand for their own 2026 event has surged, adding that June 2026 is “almost completely sold out,” a response they attributed to “thousands of intentional visitors choosing to show up, travel with purpose, and celebrate queer joy together in Orlando.” The group said it is already planning 10 parties with DJs and venues to bring the community together “in the loudest, proudest, most joyful way possible.”

Suarez said that Gay Days’ pause affects his event, albeit indirectly. “When the waters rise, we all rise,” he told The Advocate in an interview, noting that the two events typically draw overlapping crowds and that fewer visitors to one means fewer tourists in Central Florida overall.

Still, Suarez said One Magical Weekend is moving forward as planned, with events scheduled for June 4–8 and contracts in place with hotels, DJs, and venues. He said the host hotel was nearly 80 percent sold out before the announcement of Gay Days and that the organization has a multi-year contract with its hotel partner.

He acknowledged, however, that the broader political and economic climate is reshaping LGBTQ+ travel. Suarez said his event has seen a drop in international visitors, with some citing Florida’s political environment, even as he described Orlando itself as relatively welcoming.

The sponsorship landscape, he said, has also grown more fragile. Suarez said One Magical Weekend lost its key liquor sponsor and its beer and wine distributor this year, even as it secured new backers, including Gilead and Q Care Plus. He attributed some corporate pullback to rising costs, tariffs, and fears about being associated with events framed as “divisive,” while saying other companies are “doubling down” on their commitments.

Representation has always carried economic weight. LGBTQ+ consumer spending power in the United States is estimated at about $1.4 trillion, according to LGBT Capital. Market research from MRI-Simmons shows the community exerts outsized influence across major consumer categories, including beauty, fashion, entertainment, gaming, technology, and food and beverage, not only as buyers, but as trusted recommenders whose word-of-mouth travels quickly and widely. Large LGBTQ+ tourism events, in other words, are not just cultural gatherings; they are economic engines.

Which is why the pause in Orlando is being read by advocates as more than a scheduling decision. Some also point to a broader chilling effect on LGBTQ+ travel to Florida, as travelers weigh whether the state remains welcoming or safe, amid intensifying political battles over LGBTQ+ rights.

Brandon Wolf, national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, said the move reflects the material consequences of a sustained political assault on LGBTQ+ life in Florida and beyond.

“This is the cost of the right-wing crusade against people they see as less than: community organizations imperiled, events postponed, economies hammered,” Wolf told The Advocate. “Their aim has always been to bully and bankrupt us into silence. But they cannot dim our shine. We deserve a Florida that celebrates the people who make it great. We deserve an America that values and uplifts everyone, no matter who they are or who they love.”

Wolf added, “I know Gay Days will be back bigger and better than ever.”