Election

Voters actually hate ‘mean-spirited’ anti-transgender political ads like Trump’s: survey

Serious gay men queer couple watching commercial tablet and phone sitting on a couch in the living room at home
antonio guillem/shutterstock

Donald Trump and the GOP have targeted trans people in the closing days of the election. Data suggests that’s not a winning strategy.

Cwnewser
Although former President Donald Trump and Republicans have leaned into transphobia in the final days of the election cycle, betting on winning at the expense of transgender Americans, a new poll from Data for Progress suggests that most voters aren’t receptive to the message. The survey, conducted from October 18 through 21, reveals that 54 percent of likely voters believe political attack ads targeting the transgender community have become “mean-spirited and out of hand.”

Trump and other Republican candidates have made transgender issues central to their campaigns, pouring millions into ads aimed at framing Democrats as extreme for supporting transgender rights. One frequently airing ad highlights Vice President Kamala Harris’s backing of gender-affirming care for incarcerated transgender individuals, an issue the Trump campaign has used to attack her. However, Harris has pointed out that gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy, was provided under Trump’s administration, adding that the government is legally required to provide medically necessary care, including to transgender prisoners.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Harris defended her stance, declaring, “I will follow the law, and it’s a law that Donald Trump actually followed.” She emphasized that Trump’s campaign, which has spent $20 million on ads about this issue, is attempting to incite fear among voters without offering real solutions. “As it relates to the biggest issues that affect the American people, it’s really quite remote,” she said. According to Data for Progress, voters are more concerned about the economy and inflation than the divisive cultural battles surrounding transgender rights.

The Data for Progress survey, which was released Thursday, indicates that this approach may alienate voters rather than sway them. Seventy-four percent of voters, including a majority of Republicans, believe transgender people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Fifty-two percent of respondents say they prefer candidates who support transgender rights, while 55 percent agree that the more than 530 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 2024, as tracked by the American Civil Liberties Union, are excessive and represent political theater.

Eighty percent of respondents say that both parties should focus on core concerns like inflation and the economy instead of using transgender issues as a political wedge. More than 60 percent of respondents find the ads distasteful. Even among Republican voters, 41 percent find the anti-trans ads “sad and shameful,” according to the survey.

In contrast, when presented with two hypothetical candidates, 57 percent of voters say they would prefer one who advocates that “the government should stay out of people’s private lives and that there is too much legislation targeting a small minority of the population” compared to a candidate calling for restrictions on transgender health care and participation in sports, which reflects the Republican platform.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
