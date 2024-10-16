Scroll To Top
Election

Harris explains that Trump also backed gender-affirming care for prisoners during Fox News interview

Brett Baier and Kamala Harris during an interview on Fox News

“I will follow the law, and it’s a law that Donald Trump actually followed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Cwnewser

Vice President Kamala Harris presented a vigorous defense of her positions and highlighted the dangers of a second Donald Trump presidency during a contentious interview with Fox News host Bret Baier in an appeal to Republican voters. The Fox News host used much of his 30 minutes to target a tiny subset of Americans — federally incarcerated transgender people.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Baier kicked off the interview by grilling Harris on immigration, pressing her for a number on how many undocumented immigrants her administration had released.

“At the beginning of our administration, within practically hours of taking the oath, the first bill that we offered Congress before we worked on infrastructure before the Inflation Reduction Act, before the Chips and Science Act, before the Bipartisan Safety Communities Act, the first bill, practically within hours of taking the oath, was a bill to fix our immigration system,” Harris attempted to respond, but Baier interrupted multiple times, eventually pivoting to ask about her administration’s decision to reverse Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. The exchanges were tense, with Harris frequently requesting to finish her responses.

The focus shifted about ten minutes into the interview when Baier brought up the Trump campaign’s attack ads targeting Harris’s support for providing gender-affirming care for incarcerated individuals. “You’ve seen the ads,” Baier said, referring to the Trump campaign’s framing of Harris’s stance on trans rights through a series of transphobic attack ads as an “effective attack.” Baier then asked if she still supported using taxpayer dollars for gender transition surgeries for prisoners and detained migrants.

“I will follow the law, and it’s a law that Donald Trump actually followed,” Harris responded, pointing out that gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy, was provided under Trump’s administration when deemed medically necessary. She emphasized that the government is legally obligated to provide necessary medical care to all individuals in its custody, including transgender people. All major U.S. medical associations have indicated that gender-affirming care is medically necessary for patients with gender dysphoria. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that denying such care violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

“I think [Trump] spent $20 million on those ads trying to create a sense of fear in the voters because he actually has no plan in this election that is about focusing on the needs of the American people,” Harris said. “$20 million on that ad, on an issue that, as it relates to the biggest issues that affect the American people, it’s really quite remote. And again, his policy was no different.”

Despite the small number of transgender inmates in the federal prison system—about 1,200 out of 145,000—Trump’s campaign has spent millions on ads attacking Harris on this issue. According toThe New York Times, Trump’s Bureau of Prisons provided gender-affirming care for inmates during his presidency, though the campaign has omitted this detail in its criticism of Harris.

Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf criticized the right’s faux outrage, telling The Advocate: “Vice President Harris is right — Donald Trump is peddling transphobia because he doesn’t even have a concept of a plan for making life better for the American people. Voters are looking for leaders with solutions and a vision for moving this country forward, not a bully who has nothing to offer but division and chaos. It’s time to turn the page on the Trump agenda of hate.”

ElectionFox NewsYahoo FeedKamala HarrisTransgender
2024 electionbret baiercampaign adsdonald trumpfox newsgender-affirming carekamala harrislgbtq rightsmediatransgendertransgender rights
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio