Election

Minnesota governor Tim Walz selected as Kamala Harris’s running mate; here’s his LGBTQ+ record

Kamala Harris Tim Walz running mate 2024 election
Lawrence Jackson/The White House; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The pair will now embark on a five-day tour of battleground states.

True
Cwnewser

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate.

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked Governor Tim Walz to be my running mate,” Harris said in a statement. “One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep. It’s personal. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his own. We are going to build a great partnership. We start out as underdogs but I believe together, we can win this election.”

The pair’s first scheduled public appearance is at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Walz, 60, has extensive experience in both state and federal government. As a former member of Congress and the current governor of Minnesota, Walz has proven appeal to rural and suburban voters.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign,” Walz wrote on social media. “I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school.”

Walz has a strong record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights, according to the Human Rights Campaign. In July 2021, he signed an executive order banning the practice of so-called “conversion therapy” for minors, making Minnesota one of the first states to do so through executive action. He has also supported legislation to protect LGBTQ+ youth in foster care and has been vocal about the need for comprehensive nondiscrimination protections. Walz consistently appointed LGBTQ+ people to key positions in his administration and has worked to make Minnesota a leader in LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity. As a history teacher in the 1990s, Walz helped start his school’s first Gay-Straight Alliance.

Harris’s choice of Walz underscores her strategy to appeal to a broad coalition of voters, including moderates and progressives. Walz’s experience as a former U.S. Army National Guard member and teacher, combined with his advocacy for progressive policies such as free school meals and expanded paid worker leave, highlights his commitment to addressing the needs of diverse communities.

Harris and Walz will appear at their first joint campaign rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. The vice president and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will depart Washington, D.C., and arrive in Philadelphia in the afternoon.

The Harris-Walz ticket will embark on a five-day, multi-city tour of battleground states crucial to the election outcome. The tour includes stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada. A stop in North Carolina has been postponed due to weather conditions in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include a statement from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
