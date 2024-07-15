Scroll To Top
Politics

BREAKING: Donald Trump chooses Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential pick

JD Vance and Donald Trump; Vance is Trump's pick for vice president
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; mark reinstein/Shutterstock

Trump made the announcement on the first day of the Republican National Convention, posting on social media that Vance was "best suited" to be his running mate.

@wgacooper

Former president Donald Trump announced Monday that he chose Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, 39, to be his running mate.

Trump said that the Hillbilly Elegy author "championed the hardworking men and women" of the U.S. Vance has consistently voiced opinions against LGBTQ+ rights.

Related: Project 2025: A blueprint for the oppression of LGBTQ+ Americans

For his part, Vance also previously made comments against Trump. He's said that the former president "might be America's Hitler" and was "noxious." Vance also referred to Trump as "cultural heroin."

Who is J.D. Vance?

Vance, a Republican, is the junior senator of Ohio. He was born in Middletown, Ohio. The lawmaker wrote the book Hillbilly Elegy, published in 2016, which depicted his childhood growing up with a mother who suffered from substance use. He spent parts of his childhood in Kentucky. After he graduated from high school, Vance joined the Marines and served in Iraq.

The lawmaker graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. Before running for the Senate, Vance was a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

Related: Biden campaign and LGBTQ+ groups decry Trump’s pick of J.D. Vance as running mate

Becoming a senator

During his U.S. Senate campaign in 2022, Vance went from a "Never Trump guy" to a Trump devotee. He apologized for his previous comments against Trump and even got Trump's endorsement.

Is J.D. Vance an election denier?

The New York Times points to comments Vance made recently on CNN where he didn't say forthrightly that he would respect this year's election results.

"If we have a free and fair election, I will accept the results," he said.

Earlier this year he said that had he been vice president on Jan. 6, 2021, he wouldn't have certified the elections like Mike Pence. Instead, he said that he would have “told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there.”

Who did Vance beat out?

Vance had reportedly been one of Trump's top three choices. The other top contenders were supposedly North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
donald trumpelection 2024republican partyrncvice presidentjd vancej.d. vanceohio
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio